Swedish EU Member of Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani, cuts off her hair to show solidarity with the Iranian protestors.

Swedish European Union member of Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani, made a dramatic show of solidarity with the Iranian women protestors by cutting off her hair during a speech at the European Union assembly. Al-Sahlani is Iraqi-born and the words she said at the end, “Jin, Jiyan, Azadi,” are Kurdish for “Women, Life, Freedom.” Since the morality police of Iran murdered Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, the country has been non-stop protesting the Islamic regime. The protesting has turned violent as the Iranian police and military has brutalized and killed protestors. Women cutting their hair has become an international symbol for expressing solidarity with the Iranian women fighting for freedom.

AL-SAHLANI: “We the peoples and the citizens of the EU demand the unconditional and immediate stop of all the violence against the women and men in Iran. Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you. Jin, Jiyan, Azadi. Women, life, freedom.”