Swedish EV-maker Polestar reportedly preparing to go SPAC at $21B valuation

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar is reportedly preparing to go public via special purpose acquisition with Gores Guggenheim Inc., reports the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter. The SPAC deal, which sources say could be reached by Monday, would value Polestar at $21 billion.

Polestar falls under Volvo Car Group's electric performance brand, but both Polestar and Volvo are owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Existing investors, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, will receive an additional $250 million investment as part of the SPAC deal, sources say.

If this deal goes through, Polestar will be joining a hoard of other EV and EV-related companies to go SPAC over the last two years, including Arrival, Nikola, EVgo, Proterra, Lucid Motors, Bird and many more.

Polestar aims to create a life cycle assessment framework for the electric car manufacturing industry, one in which the entire manufacturing, sales and end-of-life process is so transparent and traceable that the company can create carbon-neutral vehicles. The automaker announced its plans in June to manufacture its first SUV, the Polestar 3, in the United States, production of which is expected to begin globally in 2022. High quality parts and a manufacturing facility in the States are not cheap endeavors. If the reports are true, going public might be a way for Polestar to get the funds needed to achieve its goals.

The deal would also help the automaker get to market in the U.S. faster so Polestar could compete with Tesla. The automaker has positioned its Polestar 2, a sedan, as a better car than the Tesla, but it'll need the capital in order to make it the same sort of household name in the EV industry, and one that's trustworthy. Last year, Polestar had to recall all of its global vehicles over faulty components.

The SPAC company, Gores Guggenheim, raised $800 million in a March IPO, and Bloomberg reported it was in talks with Polestar in July.

Polestar has not yet responded to requests for clarification from TechCrunch.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gores Guggenheim SPAC Nears Deal to Combine With Polestar

    Polestar is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would value the Swedish electric-vehicle maker at $21 billion.

  • EV Maker Polestar Plans to Go Public Via Gores SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Co

  • Pivotal Week for Indian Traders May Pave Way For Foreign Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian investors face a crucial week with announcements due on a key index review for the nation’s bonds and also on the government’s borrowing plan for the next six months.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingFTSE Russell will announce

  • This 2018 invention could provide inexpensive, portable flood protection for your car

    When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and ran up the Gulf Coast in 2017, Houston resident and engineer Rahel Abraham was one of those whose lives were blown into disarray by wind and high water. It took weeks to begin getting insurance payouts, it took a month to get a rental car. Watching her neighbors also struggle try to get back on their feet without vehicles convinced Abraham to work on a way to protect cars in disastrous weather.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban ban Helmand barbers from trimming beards

    The hardline group says anyone cutting beards will be punished as it breaches their reading of Islamic law.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is On the Move Again. 3 Things to Drive It Higher.

    ADVISOR CENTER Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • Kristin Cavallari shares provocative pool photo: 'Sorry I haven't responded to you'

    The reality star is in "vacation mode."

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • The Rookie Boss Breaks Down Series Vet's 'Heartbreaking' Season 4 Exit

    The following contains major spoilers from the Season 4 premiere of ABC’s The Rookie. Following a rollout of promos, episodic photos and a poster that had fans fretting about the fate of a conspicuously MIA character, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine that the Season 4 premiere would “almost immediately” confirm the fate of […]

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Is Unrecognizable in First Look of His ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Character (Photo)

    Kristofer Hivju "decided to play his character of Nivellen with zero make up or visual effects," Henry Cavill jokes of his co-star

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • Less Than Ten Of These Muscle Cars Made It Into Production

    These are some of the rarest muscle cars produced.

  • Heartbreaking tragedy leaks from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

    Spider-Man is so popular with fans and the movies are always highly anticipated events that make plenty of money. Some of them might be better than others, but fans will still want to see them all. That said, the excitement around Spider-Man: No Way Home is unparalleled. That’s because Sony and Marvel are about to … The post Heartbreaking tragedy leaks from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ appeared first on BGR.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID Before DWTS Taping: 'I Feel So Bad for Cody'

    "I feel like I'm letting him down," Cheryl Burke said of Dancing with the Stars season 30 partner Cody Rigsby in an emotional Instagram video posted on Sunday night

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook Buys Lavish Estate in La Quinta’s Madison Club

    This deal actually closed a very long time ago, back near the dawn of time. (Two years ago, to be more precise, long before COVID-19 had entered the general lexicon and face masks were a political talking point.) But although long suspected, it’s taken until now to finally confirm that the mystery Silicon Valley buyer […]