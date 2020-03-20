Swedish govt expands support programme of loans, guarantees to businesses - news agency TT

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's government will expand its programmes of loans and loan guarantees to businesses as it looks to mitigate the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus on the economy, news agency TT reported on Friday.

The government will increase the ceiling for loans from the state export credit agency to 200 billion Swedish crowns ($19.36 billion) from 125 billion and increase its capacity to guarantee loans up to 500 billion from 450 billion currently. ($1 = 10.3295 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)