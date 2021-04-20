Swedish health agency: Those under 65 should receive different vaccine than AstraZeneca's for second dose

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

The Swedish Health Agency on Tuesday recommended that people under 65 years old who received the first shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should get a different vaccine for the second shot.

Why it matters: There are no definitive studies regarding immune responses when initial and follow-up vaccine doses are different. The agency said that when results on mixing different doses are released they will evaluate whether the recommendation should be changed.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Researchers from the University of Oxford in February began a trial where people received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after a dose of AstraZeneca's or vice versa, per the New York Times. They will analyze the participants' blood to see how they respond to the mixing.

What they're saying: "The recommendation that people under the age of 65 should not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca's vaccine Vaxzevria remains for the time being," the agency said

  • "People under the age of 65 who have already received a dose of Vaxzevria should instead be offered a second dose of so-called mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna."

  • The agency is recommending that those who received their first AstraZeneca dose should receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine approximately 12–15 weeks after, and no additional booster mRNA dose is required.

  • For people over 65, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

    Swedes under 65 who have had one shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for their second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday. Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare, but serious, blood clots among people who had received that shot. It later resumed the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, but only for people aged 65 or above.

  • Fully-vaccinated dorm resident among 14 new COVID cases in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday (20 April) including one new case of locally transmitted infection, taking the country's total case count to 60,865.

  • It's pointless to wear a surgical mask over a fabric mask - the other way around is most effective, study finds

    Wearing a surgical mask over a cloth mask does not provide added benefit, a study found. It's just as effective as wearing a surgical mask on its own.

  • A vaccinated New Zealand airport worker tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the country opened a travel bubble with Australia

    Australia and New Zealand launched a travel bubble on Monday, allowing people to travel between the two countries without quarantining.

  • EU regulator finds 'possible link' between Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine and blood clots

    The EU’s drug regulator has said there is a possible link between Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine and rare blood clots. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the vaccine's labels as a very rare side effect of the single shot jab. The EMA said that the benefits of the J&J vaccine far outweighed the risks and that further investigations would continue. Executive Director Emer Cooke said: "This is a very rare effect but it also makes it very important for doctors and patients to be aware of the signs... early intervention by a specialist can change the outcome." "I have to stress again that they are very rare and that in the vast majority of cases these vaccines are going to prevent death and hospitalisation from Covid-19," she added. The signs of blood clots include shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling in the leg, persistent abdominal pain and blurred vision. The EMA said that most clots had occurred in the brain and abdomen, similar to AstraZeneca's vaccine, which also now carries a side effect warning after it was linked to rare blood clots. The EMA said all instances had occurred in adults under the age of 60, mostly women, and within three weeks of vaccination. It said that all available evidence, including eight reports of cases in the United States after seven million vaccinations, were part of its assessment. There have not been any European cases so far, but the number of vaccinations given in the EU are far lower. The EMA said the cause of the clots was unknown but could be an immune response. J&J halted the roll out of the vaccine last week after the reports of the blood clots. Many EU member states were waiting for the results of the EMA probe before administering the jab, which was authorised in the EU on March 11, 2021. But some countries, such as France, have pressed ahead with the J&J jab, although the French have only used it in adults over the age of 55. There are fears that the delays or restrictions put on the use of the J&J vaccine could slow the EU’s vaccination rollout, which has finally begun to pick up speed after months of lagging behind countries such as the UK, US and Israel. Some EU countries introduced age limits on the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was linked to rare blood clots, despite the EMA saying it was suitable for all adults. Denmark has entirely stopped using the AstraZeneca jab over the link. EMA experts said it was too early to say whether the J&J jab was less or more dangerous than the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that the cases were "very similar" to the blood clots linked to the Oxford vaccine.

  • Yemen starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    Yemen's COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in government-held areas on Tuesday three weeks after the first shipment from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme arrived in the war-torn country. Yemen on March 31 received 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, part of a consignment from COVAX expected to total 1.9 million doses this year. The health minister and the Yemen representative for U.N. Children's Fund UNICEF, Philippe Duamelle, received shots in a show of confidence in the vaccine.

  • Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risk; new trial attempts to reinfect virus survivors

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Patients with COVID-19 who have been consistently physically inactive have a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes than patients who were getting at least some exercise or regularly met physical activity guidelines prior to the illness, researchers found. Among the 48,440 patients in their study, 14.4% were consistently inactive in the two years before their COVID-19 diagnosis, 79.1% had some activity, and 6.4% consistently met recommended physical activity guidelines of at least 150 minutes per week.

  • Man suffers 'medical emergency' and dies after 'physical altercation' with California police, officials say

    "I saw a gentleman writhing on the ground with two officers over him," witness Conor Acomb said.

  • Can you get vaccinated if you have COVID-19? Doctors explain what to do

    All U.S. adults in all 50 states became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, but with the virus still widespread, it is inevitable that some people will test positive for COVID-19 or have a known exposure right before their first vaccine appointment or between their first and second shot. Experts interviewed by ABC News say if you develop COVID-19, or even if you are exposed, you should probably delay your appointment. “It’s not safe,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

  • Wealthy Latin Americans flock to US in search of vaccines

    They travel thousands of miles by plane from Latin America to the U.S., in some places taking a shuttle directly from the airport to COVID-19 vaccine sites. People of means from Latin America are chartering planes, booking commercial flights, buying bus tickets and renting cars to get the vaccine in the United States due to lack of supply at home. Virginia Gónzalez and her husband flew from Mexico to Texas and then boarded a bus to a vaccination site.

  • No visits and barely any calls – pandemic makes separation even scarier for people with a family member in prison

    A Texas woman shows a picture of her 21-year-old son, who has been incarcerated during the pandemic. AP Photo/LM OteroJails and prisons in the United States had a coronavirus infection rate three times greater than the general population, with an average of 1,400 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths every day over the past year. America’s correctional facilities are notoriously bad for spreading infectious diseases. Millions of people constantly cycle in and out of them every year and they have limited medical staff and supplies. People in prison also spend extended periods in crowded indoor spaces, with poor air circulation and ventilation. For many people who are incarcerated, either awaiting trial in jail or imprisoned after conviction, being locked in a pandemic hot spot has been terrifying. And for the 6.5 million Americans who have a family member incarcerated, COVID-19 has made an already highly stressful situation much worse, according to our criminology research. Throughout summer 2020, we surveyed more than 500 people who have a family member incarcerated in Texas – a state with the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional facilities. Nearly 200 provided personal statements about having a loved one incarcerated during the pandemic. People conveyed deep concern about the conditions of their family member’s confinement and struggled to cope with new pandemic restrictions on visits and other communication. Many feared their family member would die of COVID-19, alone, in prison – as 2,564 incarcerated people in the U.S. have already done this year. ‘We don’t incarcerate, we torture’ With more than 34,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice so far, infection rates in Texas prisons are 40% higher than the national prison population average. Texas has recorded some of the highest number of COVID-19 deaths of incarcerated people nationwide: 187 deaths as of April 16, 2021. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, based in Huntsville, runs nearly 100 detention facilities, including 50 state prisons and dozens of jails. Chantal Valery/AFP via Getty Images Our study participants belonged to the Texas Inmate Family Association, a nonprofit organization that provides support to people with family incarcerated in the state. The survey was conducted anonymously, so we include only limited personal details about the respondents and their family members here and have not verified their assertions. Our survey showed that people with a family member incarcerated during the pandemic experienced extreme distress. Seventy-nine percent were very concerned that their loved one would contract COVID-19 in prison. The vast majority were women with a child or spouse incarcerated. “My son has been locked in a cell with temperatures over 100 degrees for up to 23-plus hours a day for weeks on end now due to COVID,” one 74-year-old woman who lives near San Marcos told us. “I fear he will either perish from the conditions or somehow take his own life.” Many Texas prisons lack masks, soap and hand sanitizer. Yet family are not allowed to bring sanitizer into prisons: It is considered contraband in federal prisons and state prisons in over a dozen states. One father compared the conditions his child was experiencing in prison “to a concentration camp.” Even before the pandemic, a mother told us, having a child in prison was stressful because of “the disregard the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system, in general, has for the well-being and rehabilitation of the inmates. Living conditions are deplorable, the food is not nutritious, dental and medical care is too difficult to access, [and] there are too many extended lockdowns.” “We don’t incarcerate, we torture,” she said. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has been sued in the past over prison conditions and recently over its coronavirus policies and practices. ‘We have lost a part of us’ Incarceration always physically separates family members; that’s part of the punishment. And during COVID-19, it is a particularly harsh punishment. The Robertson Unit maximum security prison facility, outside Abilene, Texas. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) A woman in San Antonio told us, “The hardest part of this pandemic is not having my husband…by my side.” Her husband has been incarcerated for 11 years. In Texas prisons, all types of contact with the outside world – including video and phone calls – were severely limited and visitation barred completely on March 13, 2020, when Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster. That included juvenile facilities. “Phones have been disabled during COVID and [the] few calls are only 5 minutes,” said a Houston woman whose son is incarcerated at the Huntsville Penitentiary in Texas. “It is all so hard on inmates, but so, so hard for families.” Texas reopened jails and prisons to visits on March 15, 2021. But the separation will have already taken a high toll on once-intimate relationships, our research shows. “We have lost a part of us being separated for so long. We are not the same people,” said one 49-year-old woman last summer, whose incarcerated fiancé had been unable to communicate with her. “My fiancé has lost hope and is struggling, and it breaks my heart.” ‘Worried sick’ As criminologists who study the health consequences of incarceration, we know that worry over the well-being of an incarcerated loved one is a common and severe stressor. Studies show that having a family member incarcerated is detrimental to the psychological and physical health of parents, spouses and children. The stress of knowing an incarcerated family member could become ill with a deadly virus adds to existing fear they will be mistreated or assaulted in prison. Several family members of the people we interviewed did indeed contract COVID-19. One woman, whose husband had recently tested positive, said she had difficulty getting in touch with nurses to update her on his condition. “I am worried sick,” she said. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Some people said they were kept in the dark about their family member’s illness. “I did not even know he had contracted COVID-19 until several weeks after,” said one woman of her husband. “He was on lockdown, and couldn’t call home.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Alexander Testa, The University of Texas at San Antonio and Chantal Fahmy, The University of Texas at San Antonio. Read more:Prisons and jails are coronavirus epicenters – but they were once designed to prevent disease outbreaksAs the coronavirus rages in prisons, ethical issues of crime and punishment become more compelling Alexander Testa receives funding from Aging Research in Criminal Justice Health Network (ARCH), National Institutes of Health, and Bureau of Justice AssistanceChantal Fahmy received funding from the Aging Research in Criminal Justice Health (ARCH) Network, National Institutes of Health and from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, National Institute of Justice.

  • Kelly Osbourne Says She's Relapsed After Nearly 4 Years of Sobriety

    As the four-year anniversary of her sobriety approached, Kelly Osbourne revealed to fans that she relapsed and is now "back on track." Read on for the TV star's personal message.

  • Miami Beach pays falcon handler to keep aggressive birds from attacking more people

    In broad daylight, along the restaurants and stores on Miami Beach’s 41st Street strip, pedestrians, bicyclists and even scooter drivers have come under attack.

  • 'Do not travel' list: The US State Department is raising the alert level for most countries due to COVID-19

    The State Department said more than 80% of countries around the world will soon carry its "do not travel'' level. Fewer than 20% carry that label now.

  • ‘Vaccine failure’ may be more common if you have a weakened immune system. Here’s why

    Patients with weakened immune systems have a greater than 30% risk of death if they contract COVID-19.

  • Planned Parenthood Can’t Disavow Margaret Sanger

    Over the weekend, the president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times, formally criticizing her institution’s infamous founder, Margaret Sanger. The article’s title announced, “We’re Done Making Excuses for Our Founder,” and the subheading indicated that the group is ready to “reckon with Margaret Sanger’s association with white supremacist groups and eugenics.” Planned Parenthood is remarkably late to acknowledge what the rest of us have been saying for quite some time: Sanger was a foremost proponent of the eugenics movement in the U.S., motivated especially by her particular animus toward poor nonwhites. Her crusade to legalize birth control was motivated in large part by her desire to prevent the “unfit” and “feeble-minded” from reproducing. Sanger’s goal was not primarily to liberate American women by legalizing birth control; rather, it was “to make the coming generation into such physically fit, mentally capable, socially alert individuals as are the ideal of a democracy.” The sudden effort to disentangle Planned Parenthood from its founder’s role in the racially motivated eugenics movement of the 20th century is too little, too late, even by the Left’s own standards. Last July, amidst racial tension and riots across the country, Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in New York City removed Sanger’s name from its flagship clinic, labeling her “a racist, white woman” and accusing the organization of “institutional racism.” Yet the national organization didn’t say a word about it. Now, almost a year later, the group’s leadership has finally managed to workshop a careful way of attempting to guard its legacy while disavowing its founder. “We have defended Sanger as a protector of bodily autonomy and self-determination, while excusing her association with white supremacist groups and eugenics as an unfortunate ‘product of her time,’” Johnson writes. That it took until 2021 for Planned Parenthood to condemn Sanger’s racism and support for eugenics is unsurprising, considering that the institution’s modern-day work is well in line with her hideous views. Far from being a victory for women, the last half-century of legalized abortion has deepened the effects of racial inequality in the U.S. — and Planned Parenthood profits from that reality. Nearly 80 percent of Planned Parenthood’s clinics are located within walking distance of neighborhoods occupied predominantly by black and Hispanic residents. Despite constituting only 13 percent of the female population, black women represent more than one-third of all abortions in the U.S. each year. Black women are five times more likely than white women to obtain an abortion, and abortions are highly concentrated among low-income women. In recent years in New York City, more black babies were aborted than were born alive. Contrary to what abortion advocates suggest, it is not privileged white progressives who most often avail themselves of the right to abortion. Defenders of legal abortion refuse to acknowledge this inconvenient reality, even as they insist that choosing abortion is a sign of women’s liberation and social progress. “Abortion supporters talk about things like ‘reproductive justice’ or ‘reproductive freedom,’ but this language doesn’t trickle down,” African-American pro-life activist Christina Bennett told me of her work for a pregnancy-resource center in Connecticut. “The women having the abortions aren’t thinking in this language. It’s really the elite, privileged women who push this message that abortion is health care.” Bennett told me about a pro-choice group that created candles with the phrase “Abortions are magical” to give to volunteers at abortion clinics. “If I was to take those to the inner-city abortion clinic in Hartford and try to hand them out,” Bennett said, “the girls actually getting abortions wouldn’t want those candles. That’s not their reality. They’re getting an abortion because they have to feed their kids. They already have another child at home or they’re thinking about how their man is going to leave if they have that kid.” Though abortion-rights proponents recently have advanced the historically illiterate argument that the pro-life movement is rooted in white supremacy, the truth is quite the opposite. White supremacists have long supported legal abortion, because they recognize and applaud that nonwhite women are disproportionately more likely to obtain abortions than are white women. For instance, Richard Spencer, a leading white supremacist, is highly supportive of legalized abortion, because “the people who are having abortions are generally very often black or Hispanic or from very poor circumstances.” As he puts it, abortion is a good thing because “the unintelligent and blacks and Hispanics . . . use abortion as birth control.” Defending unlimited legal abortion while maintaining one’s progressive bona fides requires erasing this reality, which is why Johnson’s Times op-ed ignores the way in which Planned Parenthood’s bottom line profits from minority women who feel as if they have no option other than abortion. “We are committed to confronting any white supremacy in our own organization, and across the movement for reproductive freedom,” Johnson wrote. She could start by acknowledging the way that the abortion industry and her own organization profit by perpetuating Margaret Sanger’s racist legacy.

  • Austria will only use Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval, Kurz says

    Austria will only use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once the European Medicines Agency has approved it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, amid growing public frustration with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. Austria has been in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of the vaccine, and Kurz said on March 31 the order would probably be placed the following week. Kurz had recently avoided saying whether his country would await EMA approval of the vaccine, which has been used in the European Union only by Hungary so far.

  • Korie and Willie Robertson on getting COVID-19 vaccine: 'It comes from the heart of caring'

    Willie and Korie Robertson explain how getting vaccinated fits with their religious beliefs.

  • Los Angeles Has 5 Current Covid-19 Outbreaks Involving Schools — All Associated With Youth Sports

    Schools reopening across Los Angeles County are showing excellent compliance with Covid-19 protocols, said the county’s public health director on Monday. She affirmed that campuses are safe for kids, but youth sports are more of a challenge, and stricter rules for participants could be implemented. The director, Barbara Ferrer, said the five current Covid-19 outbreaks […]

  • Biden Says He’s Praying for ‘Right Verdict’ in Chauvin Trial, Claims ‘Evidence Is Overwhelming’

    Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’s “praying” the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial is “the right verdict,” and suggested that the evidence of Chauvin’s guilt is “overwhelming.” “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view,” he told reporters. Chauvin is charged with second and third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter. Biden did not specify which charge he believes Chauvin is guilty of. On Monday, Biden reportedly called Floyd’s family after the jury entered the deliberation room. He said to reporters on Tuesday, “I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling, and so I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called.” “They’re a good family,” Biden continued. Biden’s call coincided with the day closing arguments were delivered in court. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the call occurred. At Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Psaki mentioned that Biden’s “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict” comments in the Oval Office were not meant to influence the jury. “I don’t think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict…,” Psaki said. George Floyd’s brother, Philonise, said about Biden’s phone call, “He was just calling. He knows how it is to lose a family member. And he knows that the process of what we’re going through so he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, and hoping that everything would come out to be OK.” Biden is the second major elected official to comment on the Chauvin trial proceedings this week. Biden’s call to the Floyd family and words to reporters come after Maxine Waters’s inflammatory speech at a protest near Brooklyn Center, Minn. Waters urged protestors to “get more confrontational” and “stay in the streets” if the jury acquitted Chauvin. The defense attorney in the trial argued that Waters comments were prejudicial to the jury and constituted grounds for a mistrial. The judge subsequently denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial. Waters visited Brooklyn Center after Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer. Biden has pleaded for calm in the aftermath of Wright’s death. Officials are reportedly preparing for unrest and potential violence pending the verdict of the trial.