Swedish Leader Agrees to Meet Orban to Clear Last NATO Hurdle

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish Prime Minster Ulf Kristersson has accepted Viktor Orban’s invitation to meet in Hungary in an effort to clear the last hurdle before the Nordic country’s accession to the NATO military alliance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kristersson said he was willing to hold talks in Budapest “at a time convenient for both of us,” according to a letter sent on Thursday. While no firm date has been set, the Swedish premier also offered to have a discussion with Orban next week on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Brussels that both leaders plan to attend.

Hungary effectively remained the last hold-out in approving Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday ratified Sweden’s entry, which now only awaits publication by the presidency to be made official. Hours before that vote, Orban invited Kristersson to mend ties, which the government in Budapest says were frayed by Swedish criticism of democratic backsliding.

The meeting is seen in Hungary as a face-saving step for Orban, who had earlier pledged ratification before Turkey and who has struggled to articulate his opposition to Sweden’s accession. Stockholm’s membership is deemed crucial for the military alliance to reinforce its northern reach and improve its ability to defend an eastern flank that doubled in length following Finland’s admission last April.

The two Nordic nations, which had previously shunned membership in military alliances, applied to join shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago.

Orban’s social media post on Tuesday saying he was inviting Kristersson to “negotiate” Sweden’s NATO accession was cold-shouldered by Sweden, which considers Hungary’s ratification a technical, if vital matter after Stockholm was offered to join last year without pre-conditions. Unlike the post on X, Orban’s invitation letter focused on the need for political dialog and made no mention of re-opening talks on NATO membership.

“The completion of the ratification process of Sweden’s NATO membership in the Hungarian parliament will create a solid foundation to move ahead in our bilateral relationship, and to reinforce mutual understanding and trust,” Kristersson said in his response to Orban.

Orban told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday that he’d “urge” parliamentary approval “at the first possible opportunity,” likely on Feb. 26, reportedly the date for the legislature’s opening session following its winter recess.

Hungary’s national assembly is in no rush to approve the protocol, which has languished in parliament for more than a year, Speaker Laszlo Kover told Index news website on Thursday. He added that currently he doesn’t support Sweden’s accession, but added that he was looking for “a reason” to change his mind. The comments appeared aimed at pressuring Kristersson to accept Orban’s invitation to come to Budapest.

Orban has worked hard to build a narrative whereby the cabinet backs Sweden’s bid join NATO but where ruling party lawmakers, hurt by Stockholm’s criticism, needed convincing. In fact, Orban, as chairman of the ruling Fidesz, handpicks his lawmakers who are known to toe the party line. They also hold more than a two-thirds parliamentary majority, enough to pass any law.

--With assistance from Selcan Hacaoglu.

(Recasts throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.