Swedish Match Restarts Manufacturing in the Dominican Republic

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20th Swedish Match AB announced that the cigar operations of its subsidiary, Swedish Match Dominicana, would be temporarily suspended from March 23rd with a targeted date of April 6th to resume operations. Manufacturing operations have resumed today with one shift and the resumption of any additional shifts is dependent on the national curfew being lifted or altered. While many aspects of the COVID-19 situation remain fluid, we currently do not anticipate any material impact on our ability to meet anticipated demand.
