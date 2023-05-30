Swedish millionaire must pay ex-husband £6.5m despite him facing jail

A Swedish businesswoman has been ordered to pay her estranged husband more than £6.5 million, despite him facing jail for failing to reveal his own finances.

Louise Backstrom and Martin Wennberg, both Swedish nationals who live in England, had been embroiled in a dispute over money in a London private family court following the breakdown of their six-year marriage.

Mr Wennberg sought a financial package worth more than £40 million, but Deputy High Court judge Leslie Samuels ruled against him.

But Judge Samuels said that Ms Backstrom had made a £6.5 million “housing fund” offer in accordance with the terms of a premarital agreement, which he declared should carry “full weight”.

The judge also said that Ms Backstrom should hand over about £60,000 a year over the next six years to meet Mr Wennberg’s “income needs”.

Ms Backstrom, 33, had assets of around £250 million and Mr Wennberg, 39, assets of £2 million, the judge concluded.

The businesswoman, who the court heard was the chairman of the Biltema Foundation and a minority shareholder in a family business called Birgma Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, was ordered to pay her ex-husband millions despite him being in breach of orders to provide financial information.

The judge said Mr Wennberg “filed no evidence” and did not provide “any disclosure of his financial position”.

He faces a potential jail sentence for breaching the order.

Judge Samuels, who oversees hearings in the Family Division of the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice, considered evidence at a recent private trial.

He has outlined his conclusions in a written judgment and named the people involved.

“The parties met in Stockholm and formed a relationship in March 2012,” the judge said.

“When they met, the wife was a student and the husband was working selling luxury watches.”

He said they started living together in 2014, married in 2015 and separated in 2021.

“On any view the standard of living enjoyed by this family before the breakdown of the marriage was extremely high,” the judge said.

“The parties enjoyed the provision of high value London properties, staff, expensive holidays, limitless travel options and, overall, the best that money can provide.”

Breaches are ‘clear and obvious’

Details of the litigation emerged in March, when Ms Backstrom said Mr Wennberg had breached court orders made during the dispute and was in contempt.

She asked another judge to impose a jail sentence.

Mr Justice Peel, who considered Ms Backstrom’s contempt complaint at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, ruled Mr Wennberg had breached earlier orders made by judges.

The court was told during that hearing that Ms Backstrom considered her ex-husband’s “failure to engage” and “attempts to delay matters” to be a “calculated and deliberate litigation tactic”.

A barrister representing Ms Backstrom told Mr Justice Peel that Mr Wennberg’s “lack of compliance” with court orders was “egregious”.

“Not only has the husband failed to provide the documentation as directed but he has not provided any explanation as to why,” Michael Glaser KC added.

“The breaches are clear and obvious and must be punished accordingly.”

A judge is due to make decisions about sentencing later this year.

