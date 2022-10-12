Swedish Opposition Wins Two More Days to Form New Government

Niclas Rolander
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish opposition parties that won last month’s election secured two more days for talks to form a new government after failing to reach an agreement by a preliminary deadline.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Parliament speaker, Andreas Norlen, gave Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson until Friday for negotiations between four parties that seek to take over from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats. A vote on the cabinet is being planned for Monday, according to a website statement on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after weeks of negotiations between the parties that won a majority of seats in parliament in the Sept. 11 election. It indicates a tougher-than-expected process for the opposition that had sought to avoid a repeat of the prolonged uncertainty seen after the previous election, when it took more than four months to form the government.

Kristersson said earlier on Wednesday “a few details” remain in talks and that he’s “confident” parties are heading toward the finish line, declining to disclose which parties will be included in the cabinet.

“I want to be able to present everything in a comprehensive package, and I will be able to do that on Friday,” he said. “I think everyone feels that in the current situation there is reason to move with speed, and not replicate past, lengthy, processes.”

To assume power, Kristersson’s Moderates and other center-right parties will need an accord with the Sweden Democrats, the biggest winner in last month’s vote. The party, shunned by all mainstream political groups until their showing in the 2018 election, in September surpassed Kristersson’s Moderates to become the second-largest force in parliament, after Andersson’s Social Democrats.

Talks on the makeup and agenda of the new government have been complicated by tensions between the Sweden Democrats and the smaller Liberal Party, which has sought to limit their influence.

To formally assume the premiership, Kristersson needs to avoid having a majority in parliament vote against him.

(Updates with extension from lead)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Reaffirms Xi as Party’s Core Ahead of Leadership Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leaders reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s status as the core of the Communist Party, as they wrapped a final huddle before a key congress expected to hand him a landmark third term.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees

  • Daily Briefing: What's going on with LA City Council?

    Biden calls for resignations and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Trudeau Trails Tory Leader as Most Trusted Inflation Fighter

    (Bloomberg) -- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is beating Prime Minster Justin Trudeau on Canada’s top economic issue, just over a month after taking the reins of the main opposition party. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both

  • Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

    Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash. Biden's first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate his administration's first national monument at the behest of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, the state's senior senator who finds himself in a competitive reelection bid. Then the president will head to California, where he will hold a pair of events promoting two of his most significant legislative achievements and headline a fundraiser for the House Democrats' campaign arm.

  • Crypto.com chooses Paris for European headquarters

    The firm will invest 150 million euros ($145.7 million) in France to support the establishment of its market operations, it said in a statement, adding it will hire local talent in the fields of compliance, business development and product. The cryptocurrency exchange platform, which has more than 50 million users worldwide, received regulatory approval by the French market authority last month, allowing it to offer products and services to customers in France. Crypto.com also got regulatory approval in the United Kingdom and Italy earlier this year.

  • EU Proposes to Give Bosnia Candidate Status for Bloc Membership

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has proposed granting candidate status for membership in the bloc to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and I

  • Tucker Fawns Over Tulsi: Every Republican Should Sound Like You

    Fox NewsHours after Tulsi Gabbard said she is leaving the Democratic Party, Tucker Carlson raved that her list of complaints about Democrats should be the credo of “every Republican candidate” who appears on his Fox News show.The former Hawaii congresswoman’s announcement was largely a formality given her track record of toeing the GOP line on Fox News (she even filled in as host of Carlson’s show in August) and at CPAC in February, as well as her Putin-friendly commentary. In a video posted to

  • Europe Gas Swings as Russian War Risk Counters Higher Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fluctuated as fears that Russia’s escalating war in Ukraine could hit supplies countered steadily building stockpiles in the continent.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and Irr

  • BofA's clients use virtual assistant over 1 billion times

    Wall Street banks have lately been focused on expanding into the digital banking space with heavy research and development investments and acquisitions to keep up with customer demands and also as a way to cut overhead costs at physical branches. "Bank of America has invested $3 billion or more on new technology initiatives each year for over a decade, including significant investments in AI," said Aditya Bhasin, chief technology and information officer, in a statement.

  • Eritreans hunted down as military call-up intensifies over Ethiopia's Tigray war

    Elderly mothers and fathers have been detained after their children went into hiding, sources say.

  • Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

    Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the country's 2009 Green Movement protests.

  • How Celtics can reinvigorate Malcolm Brogdon and his relentless desire to win

    Don't let Malcolm Brogdon's composed demeanor fool you. The veteran guard is a relentless competitor and as our Chris Forsberg learned in speaking with his former college coach at Virginia, what Brogdon brings is exactly what the C's need.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Produce prices soar as California crops crumble

    California’s summer crops are shriveling amid ongoing drought conditions, putting pressure on grocery prices across the U.S. Without rain or snow in central California and limited water supplies from the Colorado River, tomatoes and onions have wilted, while leafy greens grown in the winter face a dicey future, according to Reuters. “There’s just not enough water…

  • Jeb Bush Asks Trump What We'd All Like To Ask Him After Odd George H.W. Bush Claim

    The former Florida governor took issue with Trump's accusation about his father, the late 41st president.

  • Trump Appeals Dismissal of His Vast Civil Suit Against Clinton

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton, the Democratic party and dozens of others of conspiring undermine his single term in office.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Put

  • GOP Mayor In Arizona Finds Withering Way To Protest Donald Trump-Backed Kari Lake

    Mesa Mayor John Giles sent a very clear message against the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

    Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson is talking to Georgia district attorney Fani Willis about White House efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Opinion: Given the stakes in Wisconsin's midterm elections, the editorial board has a duty to stand up for voters and against Ron Johnson

    Our editorials focus on promoting discussion, encouraging sound public policies and holding powerful politicians like Johnson to account.

  • Elon Musk blocks Ukraine from using Starlink in Crimea over concern that Putin could use nuclear weapons: report

    Musk told political analyst Ian Bremmer that he denied Ukraine's request to extend the range of Starlink, fearing the potential for escalation.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Republican in Pennsylvania ballots case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them. The justices vacated the ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as requested by David Ritter, who lost his 2021 bid for a spot on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas to a Democratic rival by five votes after 257 absentee ballots without date notations were counted. The high court's action means that the 3rd Circuit ruling cannot be used as a precedent in the three states covered by this regional federal appellate court - Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - to allow the counting of ballots with minor flaws such as the voter failing to fill in the date.