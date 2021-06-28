Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to form new government

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, has asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government.

Lofven became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament a week ago. He didn't call for an early election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to. He is formally stepping down but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.

Its speaker since 2018, Andreas Norlen, will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government. He he alone decides which of the party leaders can begin these talks.

It is expected that Lofven, who heads Sweden’s largest party with 100 of Riksdagen’s 349 seats, will start these talks. His Cabinet, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has relied on votes from the small Left Party to pass laws.

The no-confidence motion against Lofven was called by the nationalist Sweden Democrats party -- which has been criticizing the Social Democratic Party for years -- but it ultimately succeeded because the Left Party withdrew its support from the government over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • One of his former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • In Arizona, GOP Lawmakers Strip Power From a Democrat

    WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled state Legislature in Arizona voted Thursday to revoke the Democratic secretary of state’s legal authority in election-related lawsuits, handing that power instead to the Republican attorney general. The move added more discord to the politics of a state already roiled by the widely derided move by Senate Republicans to commission a private firm to recount the vote six months after the November election. And it was the latest in a long series of moves in rec

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department always knew Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullsh*t," according to an excerpt from journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book published in the The Atlantic.Why it matters: Barr's new comments come as Trump continues to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was "rigged." Republicans in swing states now are conducting "audits" of election ballots based on false conspiracies about the election. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court throws out latest election lawsuit

    The ruling comes as Republicans grouse about the state's election procedures in response to Joe Biden narrowly defeating Donald Trump.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

    Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says he wouldn't be surprised if McCarthy put Marjorie Taylor Greene on the committee to investigate the Capitol riot

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries told MSNBC House Minority Leader McCarthy has "quite a collection of characters to choose from" for the Capitol riot committee.

  • Mike Lindell has again accused the Better Business Bureau of punishing MyPillow over his support for Trump

    Mike Lindell's fresh criticism of the Better Business Bureau comes years after it dropped MyPillow's rating from an "A" rating to an "F" in 2016.

  • Maxine Waters introduces bill to boost payout to exonerees by 40%

    Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Friday announced new legislation that intends to provide a significant financial boost for exonerated individuals. Entitled the Justice for Exonerees Act, the legislation if passed would increase the maximum amount of money exonerees can receive by 40%. The Justice for Exonerees Act is specifically centered on exonerees in the federal prison system and would increase the current wrongful incarceration payout for each year the exoneree was held.

  • Trump Aides Prepared Insurrection Act Order During Debate Over Protests

    Responding to interest from President Donald Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said. The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests. Trump, enraged by

  • Ousted Oregon lawmaker Mike Nearman nominated to reclaim his old seat

    Oregon Republicans nominated former Rep. Mike Nearman to retake the seat he was just expelled from, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The big picture: Nearman was ousted by Oregon Lawmakers after a video emerged that appeared to show him coaching right-wing demonstrators on how to breach the state Capitol last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNearman is currently facing charges of official misconduct and criminal trespass.

  • Matt Hancock took mistress Gina Coladangelo to a G7 health conference three weeks ago

    Matt Hancock took his mistress Gina Coladangelo as his aide to a G7 conference three weeks ago, prompting calls for an overhaul of the rules governing the appointment of government non-executive directors. Health department sources confirmed that Ms Coladangelo, a non-executive director in the department since last September, attended the G7 meeting of world health ministers at Oxford University on June 3 and June 4. The G7 health ministers meeting brought together health leaders from the world’

  • Belarus dictator floods EU with migrants in retaliation for sanctions

    The embattled Belarusian dictator has made good on his threat to flood the European Union with migrants by sending hundreds of Iraqis on ‘package holidays’ to neighbouring Lithuania in retaliation for sanctions. Lithuania, an EU nation which shares a 700-kilometre border with Belarus, felt the pain days after Alexander Lukashenko issued the threat in late May. Local border guards, who used to catch a few dozen trespassers a year, started to stumble upon groups of several dozen people every day,

  • Bhutan's king has been hiking and camping across his mountainous kingdom to oversee pandemic measures

    King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has been traveling across the country by foot and on horse to visit with his 700,000 citizens.

  • Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

    Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so."