Swedish PM welcomes Nobel Foundation's decision on Russian and Belarusian ambassadors

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, has welcomed the Nobel Foundation's refusal to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and Belarus to a banquet on the occasion of this year's Nobel Prizes in Stockholm.

Source: Ulf Kristersson on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I welcome the new decision of the board of the Nobel Foundation regarding the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. The many and strong reactions show that the whole of Sweden unambiguously stand on Ukraine’s side against Russia’s appalling war of aggression," he tweeted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called the Nobel Foundation's refusal to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and Belarus a victory for humanism.

Quote: "We are convinced that a similar decision should be made in relation to the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to Oslo," Oleh Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, stressed.

Five of the six Nobel Prizes are awarded each year in Stockholm after a nomination process that is kept secret for the next 50 years. And the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, where separate celebrations take place.

This year's laureates will be announced at the beginning of October, and the festive award ceremonies will take place on 10 December, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

In its notification regarding the withdrawal of invitations to the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and Belarus to the ceremony in Stockholm, the Nobel Foundation separately noted that all ambassadors will be invited to the ceremony in Oslo.

