Swedish region declares 'personal lockdown' as country suffers Europe's highest rate of new covid-19 cases

Richard Orange
·3 min read
People walk past a trash can with a sign reading &#39;The danger is not over - Keep your distance&#39; in Uppsala - CLAUDIO BRESCIANI&#xa0;/AFP
People walk past a trash can with a sign reading 'The danger is not over - Keep your distance' in Uppsala - CLAUDIO BRESCIANI /AFP

One of Sweden's most populous regions has declared a "personal lockdown", as the country reported the highest daily rate of daily coronavirus cases in Europe, and more being treated in intensive care for the virus than at its second wave peak.

In posters and an online campaign, the region centred on Uppsala, Sweden's fourth biggest city, called on everyone to "consider all human contacts as a potential risk" and avoid contact with anyone they do not live with, in the closest the country has come to a lockdown since the pandemic began.

"We are reaching the point of the maximum capacity of what we can handle," Mikael Köhler, the region's health chief told Sweden's TT newswire. "It seems like the British variant has taken over and there's evidence that people are spreading the disease before they have any symptoms."

Sweden on Tuesday had the highest rate of new coronavirus cases in Europe, with a seven-day average of 587 new infections per million people on Monday, more than France on 556 and Poland on 540, according to the latest figures on Our World in Data.

How many people have been vaccinated in Sweden?
How many people have been vaccinated in Sweden?

The country currently has 395 patients being treated in intensive care, overtaking the 392 being treated at the peak of the second wave in January, although still below the 558 treated at the peak of the first wave.

Sweden has gradually tightened restrictions since the second wave took off in October, with pubs and restaurants forced to close by 8pm, visitor limits at shops, gyms and museums, and a recommendation to wear face masks in public transport during rush hour.

But it has never imposed more thoroughgoing lockdown measures employed in France, the UK, or its neighbours Denmark and Norway, with the country's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell arguing that lockdown measures were not sustainable in the long run.

This is not the first time Uppsala has pushed for heavier restrictions. At the start of Sweden's second wave in November, Fredrik Sund, the doctor who heads the region's main infectious diseases clinic, called on national television for a full "lockdown on society", dismissing the country's largely voluntary restrictions as "toothless".

People board a local bus in central Uppsala - Claudio Bresciani/Shutterstock&#xa0;
People board a local bus in central Uppsala - Claudio Bresciani/Shutterstock

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Tegnell said that Uppsala's lockdown call, which is not backed up by any new legal restrictions, was little different from the national approach, but understandable given that the region has recorded 908 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, compared to 772 nationally.

“Basically, Uppsala’s saying what we all are saying. You need to cut down on your personal contacts as much as possible, especially people that you don’t normally meet,” he said. “Since they have such a difficult situation they need to enforce it even more...We’ll see how useful it is.”

He insisted that additional restrictions, such as shutting down restaurants, bars, gyms, and non-essential shops would have only "an extremely marginal effect".

"The reason that we are not putting in place additional restrictions is that we have the most important restrictions in place," he said.

"There are no possible new restrictions that could have more effect than the ones we already have. What's important... is that we follow them. That's how we will break the spread of infection."

Recommended Stories

  • Greeks vent frustration as country pushes ahead with plan to open up for tourists in May while ICUs struggle

    Greeks are venting their frustration as the government pushes ahead with its ambitious plan to open up for tourists in mid-May, despite a faltering strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19 and a slow vaccination drive. Greece has the strictest lockdown in Europe, and bars, restaurants, cafes and gyms have been closed since November, but the country is still recording rising case numbers. Last week, Greek ICUs exceeded 100 per cent capacity. The vaccination rollout has also been slow, with 13 per cent of the country having been given one jab, and 7 per cent having both shots. Greece has said it will be ready for tourists from May 14 but some believe that is now unlikely. The lack of certainty about when and under what circumstances Greece will open is causing concern for the beleaguered tourism industry and those who rely on it. "The uncertainty is a problem" says Maria Archonti, former Deputy Mayor of Paros and owner of a rooms-to-let operation. "People abroad love Greece but they are waiting to see how vaccinations will go". In the requests for bookings she has received so far, the first thing potential visitors are asking her is how their health and safety can be guaranteed.

  • Sweden's COVID infections among highest in Europe, with 'no sign of decrease'

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Sweden has jumped to the second-highest in Europe after land-locked San Marino, data showed on Tuesday, as the Scandinavian country which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic faced a third wave of cases. The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year. Sweden had 625 daily new cases per million inhabitants in a rolling seven-day average, statistics from OurWorldInData showed on Tuesday, second only to San Marino, a small nation that is surrounded by Italy.

  • Majority of Brazil COVID-19 ICU patients aged 40 years or younger - report

    The surging COVID-19 outbreak in Brazil is increasingly affecting younger people, with hospital data showing that last month the majority of those in intensive care were aged 40 or younger, according to a new report. The report, released by the Brazilian Association of Intensive Medicine (AMIB) over the weekend, is based on data from over a third of all the country's intensive care wards. It found a significant increase in younger people being admitted to beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

  • Glue traps attached to trees to tackle moths are killing bats, Mammal Society warns

    A rise in glue traps attached to trees to tackle invasive moths is killing bats, the head of the Mammal Society has said amid warnings of a "biodiversity emergency". Tree barrier glue is used to protect fruit trees from caterpillars which would eat the whole crop. However, environmental campaigners have argued that bats feed on these grubs, so it would be better for biodiversity and the orchards if the mammals were encouraged. Fiona Mathews, who chairs the Mammal Society, said: "The trend for 'tree glue', marketed as environmentally-friendly way to kill moths and ants, is terrible. "This stuff is horribly dangerous to bats that get stuck to it. If you want natural pest control, encourage bats."

  • Novavax says supply shortages delaying full-speed production of its COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages including bags used to grow cells, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. Novavax executives had previously said full-scale vaccine production could be achieved by mid-year. The company told Reuters in January it expected to reach full production capacity by May or June.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny has difficulty speaking, loses more weight, wife says

    Hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was having difficult speaking and had lost more weight, his wife said in a social media post on Tuesday, after visiting him in prison. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. In an Instagram post, Yulia Navalnaya described his condition after speaking to him by phone through a glass window.

  • Stalled Pfizer deal clouds Israel's hopes of swift herd immunity

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A bid to secure more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for Israel's world-beating vaccination drive has become mired in political squabbles, just as its leaders saw the coveted prize of "herd immunity" as within reach. Although more than half the population has been inoculated, Israel may not be able to keep up the momentum of the roll out. Paralysed by repeated elections and political infighting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's caretaker government has been unable to push through a deal for additional doses.

  • Canada Surpasses U.S. in Daily COVID-19 Cases for the First Time

    Over the last week, there've been 22 new recorded cases per 100,000 people in Canada; it's the first time the country's overtaken the U.S. in cases per capita.

  • Prince Philip’s Daughter-In-Law, Sophie, Countess Of Wessex, Discusses His Final Moments

    Prince Edward also spoke about his father’s death, describing it as “a bit of a shock.”

  • Texas lawmakers proposed a bill to separate trans children from their families, labeling transgender care 'child abuse'

    Bill SB1646 would allow the state to take trans children away from their families for providing them with gender-affirming medical care.

  • Sharon Johal Becomes Latest ‘Neighbours’ Star To Call Out Alleged Racism On Fremantle’s Australian Soap

    Sharon Johal has become the latest Neighbours actor to speak out about experiencing alleged racism while working on the iconic Australian soap opera, which is produced by global production powerhouse Fremantle. In a lengthy statement published on her website, the Neighbours regular of four years detailed allegations of misconduct by co-stars and said her time […]

  • Supreme Court conservatives may reset balance between LGBTQ rights and religious liberty

    The Supreme Court weighs the rights of conservative Christians who oppose same-sex marriages.

  • Discoveries point to a speed limit on how fast "failed stars" can rotate

    Scientists have discovered the three fastest spinning "failed stars" yet found, suggesting there might be a speed limit to how fast they can rotate.The big picture: These objects — called brown dwarfs — are thought to be "failed stars" that didn't collect enough mass to ignite fusion in their cores needed to be considered a star and too large to be a gas giant planet like Jupiter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy learning more about these fast-moving brown dwarfs, researchers hope to figure out more about their evolution and formation.What they found: A new study in the Astronomical Journal shows that the three brown dwarfs each rotate fully about once per hour despite being in very different environments.Researchers think that if these brown dwarfs rotated faster than this "speed limit," it might cause them to break apart."It would be pretty spectacular to find a brown dwarf rotating so fast it is tossing its atmosphere out into space," Megan Tannock, an author of the new study, said in a NASA statement. "But so far, we haven’t found such a thing. I think that must mean that either something is slowing the brown dwarfs down before they hit that extreme or that they can’t get that fast in the first place."The intrigue: The new study also shows that old, out-of-service telescopes can find new life after death.The researchers used data collected by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, which was turned off in January 2020, to find the spin rates of the brown dwarfs and then followed up with ground-based telescopes to gather more information.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Thailand's daily COVID infections hit record, topping 1,300

    Thailand reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting another daily record and adding pressure on the government to speed up a nearly nonexistent vaccination drive and do more to control a surge that comes amid mass travel as the country celebrates its traditional New Year festival. The 1,335 new infections brings the number of new cases to nearly 7,000 since April 1, when a cluster linked to nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok was found. Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were yet again in Bangkok, but also seeing hefty increases were the northern province of Chiang Mai and the southern seaside province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

  • U.S. COVID cases march higher, hospitalizations up for second week in a row

    In the week ended April 11, Michigan reported the highest number of new cases per capita of all 50 states and also led the country in hospitalizations per capita. Around 39% of new cases in Michigan were of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus first identified in the United Kingdom, the highest percentage in the United States, according to CDC data collected over a four-week period that ended on March 13.

  • Biden eulogizes 'hero' William Evans as late Capitol Police officer lies in honor in Rotunda

    President Biden on Tuesday eulogized the late Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Biden described Evans, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month when a driver slammed into Evans and another officer in a suspected attack on the Capitol, as a "hero." During the "intimate" address, Biden spoke directly to Evans' wife and two young children, telling them their husband and father is "still with you." The president said that although he didn't personally know Evans, he knew people like him growing up. "He was the one who always kept his word," Biden said. "If he said he'd be there, he'd be there. He was the one who ... wasn't capable of saying 'no' when you needed him." Pres. Biden eulogizes Capitol Officer Billy Evans: ‘My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and you’ll smile before it brings a tear to your eyes’ pic.twitter.com/YXLhq7MnJG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 13, 2021 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also spoke, calling Evans a "martyr for our democracy." Speaker Pelosi eulogizes Capitol Officer Billy Evans: ‘Just months after the Jan 6 assault on our democracy, the men and women of the Capitol police were again called to duty … [Officer Evans] became a martyr for our democracy’ pic.twitter.com/hf0XatfTOA — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripTrump finally jumps the sharkThere's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening

  • Hundreds of residents rally to save beavers that made a home in suburban neighborhood

    CHICAGO — They’re making protest signs. They’re signing petitions. They’re holding rallies. And they’re doing it all to save the beavers. Residents are protesting the possible trapping and killing of a couple of suburban rodents after a homeowners association board said it planned to remove beavers that have posted up in the retention ponds of a Glenview development. In recent days, more than ...

  • Those Flappy “Pouches” Cats Have on Their Stomachs Explained

    The more you know!

  • U.S. FDA to scrutinize vaccine design behind COVID-19 shots linked to blood clots

    With two COVID-19 vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In Europe, health regulators said last week there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and 169 cases of a rare brain blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), accompanied by a low blood platelet count, out of 34 million shots administered in the European Economic Area. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended temporarily halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of six cases of CVST in women under age 50 among some 7 million people who received the shot in the United States.

  • Global stocks hit record after U.S. inflation data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A gauge of global equity markets rose to record highs on Tuesday, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly. The consumer price index rose 0.6%, the biggest increase since August 2012, as rising vaccinations and fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. The dollar fell and gold prices, a traditional inflation hedge, rebounded from their lowest in more than a week.