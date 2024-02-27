Swedish soldiers look forward to NATO cooperation

STORY: Sweden on Monday (February 26) cleared the final hurdle to join NATO after Hungary's parliament approved its accession.

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater safety within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The accession of Sweden, which has not been at war since 1814, and Finland, is the most significant expansion of the alliance since it took in members from eastern Europe after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

While Sweden has increased cooperation with NATO in recent decades, contributing to operations in places such as Afghanistan, its membership is set to simplify defence planning and cooperation on the alliance's northern flank.

Sweden also brings resources such as cutting-edge submarines tailored to Baltic Sea conditions and a sizeable fleet of domestically produced Gripen fighter jets into the alliance. It is increasing military spending and should reach NATO's threshold of 2% of GDP this year.