Swedish synchronised swimmers celebrate light ahead of darkest day of the year
Children and teenagers from the Swedish Neptun synchronised swimming club perform for the Santa Lucia festival of light in a pool in Stockholm.
Children and teenagers from the Swedish Neptun synchronised swimming club perform for the Santa Lucia festival of light in a pool in Stockholm.
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance. The post Ring doorbell footage captures potentially deadly new TikTok trend appeared first on In The Know.
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]
Joe Morrow, a Minnesota man, was the victim of what many call “banking while Black” after being put in handcuffs after attempting to cash his […]
Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious:
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury that he suffered in Week 14
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's draw for the last 16.
As the youngest generation of the British royal family grows up, they’re bound to draw comparisons to their famous family members. For instance, Prince George is basically the spitting image of his dad, Prince William, and we’re already starting to wonder who Prince Louis will look like as he gets older. But after the Cambridges […]
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu earned the prestigious crown in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday after beating out the runners-up, Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa
Photos from the Florida arena showed swaths of empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Worth a flag? (Hint: no).
Stitt notified the state's two largest tribes the agreements would end Dec. 31, they say.
The baby girl, Oaklynn, died Monday morning, her parents said.
The Dolphins could need an extra back if the two on the reserve/COVID-19 list don't come back this week.
The Flames and Bruins combined to make Saturday a special night for Milan Lucic by honoring him for reaching 1,000 NHL games played.
Jana Duggar has kept a relatively low profile since the hit TLC show Counting On was canceled earlier this year
Surveillance footage shows the owner beaten and stomped on by assailants in his restaurant.