Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson reports fall in Q4 operating profit
Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson reported a decline in fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday.
When excluding restructuring charges, Ericsson's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 7.4 billion Swedish kronor ($709 million), slightly lower than the 8.1 billion Swedish kronor recorded in the same period last year.
Net sales for the fourth quarter reached 71.88 billion kronor, which was a 16% decrease compared to the previous year. The decline in sales was primarily driven by a 23% decrease in its networks division. Overall, organic sales declined by 17%.
Looking ahead, Ericsson expects that the current market uncertainties will continue throughout 2024. Additionally, the company anticipates a further decline in the Radio Access Network (RAN) market outside of China. RAN helps connect wireless devices to core networks.