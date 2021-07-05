Swedish watchdog to investigate Klarna for bank secrecy breach

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone displays a Klarna logo on top of banknotes is in this illustration
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog said on Monday it was investigating payments firm Klarna over a potential breach of banking secrecy laws in connection with an IT incident at the firm in May.

For a 30 minute period on May 27, Klarna customers were shown other users' data - a digital mishap which the firm, in a statement on June 4, blamed on human error.

"(We) will investigate whether Klarna has violated bank secrecy in connection with an IT incident in May where the bank's customers were able to access information about each other for a limited time," Sweden's Finansinspektionen said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Klarna told Reuters that the probe, "was very much expected as part of our regular dialogue with the Swedish FSA and as always we approach this with full cooperation and transparency."

Customers card details were not part of the information accidentally shown to other users, Klarna said in June.

The watchdog said the issue around bank secrecy would be added to a more general survey it announced in March into Klarna's processes for handling information and cyber security risks.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Wall Street Predicts This Dividend Stock Will Soar More Than 40%

    Baseball players and fans know all about the sacrifice play. Growth is ruled out in order to advance the goal of receiving steady income. While some dividend stocks might require the trade-off between growth and income, it's not a sacrifice that you necessarily have to make.

  • WSJ: Baby boomers stockpiled almost 30% of all U.S. wealth, now they're giving it away

    Baby boomers and older Americans had accumulated a net worth of around $35 trillion by the end of this year's first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reports.What's happening: The money is now going to their heirs and others, "unleashing a torrent of economic activity including buying homes, starting businesses and giving to charity," the Journal writes. They are expected to hand down around $70 trillion between 2018 and 2042. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Get rich as a renter: How to build wealth when you don't want to own a home

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to financial success and fulfillment.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    The guru behind ARK Invest is bullish on these tech stocks -- and long-term investors should be too.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cohu Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    Mark Cuban has made some smart money moves over the years that you can learn from. Keep reading to find out his best money tips if you want to grow your wealth.

  • 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Go to the Moon

    In particular, retail traders have been buying shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest, with the purpose of effecting a short squeeze. In simple terms, traders are looking to send the share price for these volatile momentum stocks "to the moon." While I don't disagree that a company's share price can be proverbially sent to the moon, I don't see any of the so-called Reddit stocks getting there.

  • College Student Eligibility for Child Tax Credit: Don’t Miss Your $500 Payment Next Month

    The payments from the Child Tax Credit portion of the American Rescue Plan will start hitting bank accounts in the next month. See: Child Tax Benefits Will Start Hitting Accounts July 15 Find: You May...

  • What Your 401(k) Could Look Like in the Next 20 Years

    Discover how time and compounded growth of earnings can help even a modest 401(k) balance grow to a significant sum over 20 years.

  • Why This Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Terrific growth, solid prospects, and an attractive valuation make this tech stock a compelling buy.

  • Top S&P 500 Index Funds

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index, or simply S&P 500, is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 large-cap U.S. companies that make up 80% of U.S. equity by market cap. It is widely regarded as the best gauge of large-cap U.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Moves You'll Ever Make

    In the book, author James Surowiecki laid out the case that "the many are smarter than the few." Take, for example, Robinhood's 100 most popular list. It includes the stocks most widely held by investors on the trading platform.

  • The Ultra-Rich Are Saving Their Money Instead of Spending It – Now the Middle Class Is ‘Buried’ In Debt

    It's easy to roll our eyes at outlandish spending from billionaires - say, buying NFTs or yachts - but their spending is good for the overall economy. Their savings, however, are not so good,...

  • Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three top dividend stocks that are primed to deliver big wins. Read on to see why they think Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) are great buys right now.

  • Sri Lanka tightens foreign currency outflows

    Sri Lanka's central bank on Sunday further tightened controls on the outflow of foreign currency to combat a growing cash crunch triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 10 Steps to Retire as a Millionaire

    Making your dream of retiring as a millionaire come true takes work, but it’s well worth the effort.

  • Reddit Trading Group WallStreetBets Goes Private: Where Will Retail Traders Go Now?

    Reddit group r/WallStreetBets (WSB) has closed its doors and is now a private-only community. What Happened: Only users who moderators have approved will be able to view the page and take part in discussions. Why This Matters: WallStreetBets is the group that initiated the mega GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze at the end of January. They managed to drive the price of GameStop to over $400 while causing massive damage to hedge funds that shorted it, such as Melvin Capital. WSB stood togeth

  • China Widens Security Probe to Two More U.S.-Listed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government widened its probe of the country’s technology industry to two more U.S.-listed companies, targeting Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd. soon after launching a review into Didi Global Inc.The Cyberspace Administration of China said Monday new user registrations at the two companies’ online platforms will be halted during the probe in the interests of preserving national and data security. The move follows a similar action by the CAC to order the removal

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing June Stocks?

    A trio of names is suspiciously in the same boat for the same reason, perhaps dropping a hint too big to be ignored.