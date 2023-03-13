New Sweeps Cash Casinos for 2023 - Latest Sweep Sites & Bonuses

Take a look at our in-depth research of thee top performing sweepstake casinos

Sweepstakes casinos are very popular in the US - and so it can come as very little surprise that new online sweepstakes casinos are popping up practically every single week. These offer gambling fans a way to enjoy online gambling even if they live in a state where gambling isn't legal. These new sweeps cash casinos offer generous free sweeps coins bonuses and promotions, new and improved slot games and some outstanding gaming features. Not only that, but they keep on giving you even better ways to win real money prizes without having to spend any of your own money.

On this page, we have brought you some of the very best new sweeps cash casinos - which we update regularly to include the brand new additions. We have a team of experts who thoroughly review all aspects of the site - the casino bonuses, software, slots and sweepstakes games. So, let's take a look at all the best new sweepstakes casinos out there right now.

List of New Sweepstakes Casinos in the US

Here is our list of the very best in the market right now. These are the highest-rated new sweepstakes casinos along with the bonus you can expect to get when you sign up for a new account.

About New Sweepstake Casinos

Most people know exactly what an online casino is and how to get started playing. But not everyone is familiar with the concept of sweepstakes casino sites. So, before you start hunting out the best new sweepstakes cash casinos, you should know exactly what a sweepstakes casino is, how it works, the different currencies and how they work - and how they are different from real money online casinos. There are plenty of sites like Chumba Casino just take a look at the list above.

The first difference is that a real-money traditional online casino will need to be licensed in every state in which they operate. Moreover, they are only available in states that have legalized real money gambling, which are still few and far between.

Essentially, a real money online casino looks the same as a traditional online casino. You register for a new account and can play all sorts of casino games and slots (some by the same operators as those who create the best real money games). However, when you play at sweepstakes and social casinos, you use gold coins and sweeps coins instead of real money.

Sweeps casinos are slightly different from social casinos, however, and shouldn’t be confused.

Sweeps casinos allow you to play with Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins for real money wins.

Social casinos only allow you to play with Gold Coins and you cannot win real money wins.

The two main types of currencies at a sweepstakes casino work as follows:

Gold Coins are a virtual currency that you can buy at a sweeps casino and use to play the games but you can’t win real money wins and Gold Coins prizes cannot be redeemed for cash wins.

Sweeps Coins: You cannot purchase Sweeps Coins. You can only get them as part of a bonus or as a freebie if you purchase Gold Coins. You can play games with sweeps coins and your sweeps coins wins can be redeemed for real money if you get enough.

Apart from the different coins that you use to play with, sweepstakes casinos offer a pretty similar gaming experience to the traditional online casino sites. Take a look at new sweeps casinos that have been released for 2023.

But why might you choose to play at a free sweeps casino rather than a traditional online casino? Well, for one thing, sweepstakes casinos are legal across the whole of the US apart from Washington, unlike traditional online casinos which are still only legal in a handful of states. Moreover, you actually get the chance to win real money prizes for free.

How To Choose the Best New Sweeps Cash Casinos in the US

There are lots of great sweepstakes casinos out there, so how do you choose the right one for you? Well, there are lots of factors you need to consider before you choose your new sweeps casino site.

Here are the key areas that our experts consider when putting together our list of top sweeps casinos and these are the things you should think about before you decide where to start playing sweepstakes games online.

Can You Play for Real Money Prizes?

Many social casinos are happily sitting alongside sweeps casinos - and it’s very easy to click on the link to a social casino and start playing - only to later find out that you can’t actually win any real money cash prizes. So, before you do sign up for a casino, make sure that you can play with both Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins first.

Our top recommended sweepstakes casinos are all listed above. However, you may occasionally come across links to social casinos. Also, sites such as Wow Casino operate as a sweeps casino in the US but only as a social casino in other countries.

Safety, Security and Legality

One of the biggest attractions of sweepstakes sites is that they are generally legalized in all states across the US apart from Washington. However, there are some which are still not legal in some states and there are some dodgy play-from-home sweepstakes games and offshore sites that might seem appealing but should be avoided.

As such, before you register with any sweepstakes casino, make sure that it is legal to play where you live. We would also recommend that you check out different reviews.

As well as reading our new sweeps cash casino reviews, you should also check out what other players have to say about it just to make sure.

Good Bonuses with Fair Terms and Conditions and Redemptions

Before you can even consider redeeming sweeps coins for real money, you will need to meet the T&Cs as set by the sweeps casino. Often, this process is very easy at a traditional real money casino, but that’s not always the case at a new sweepstakes casino.

As such, before signing up with a new sweeps casino, make sure you read through the T&Cs closely and look at the following:

The USD to Sweeps Coins redemption rate

The terms and conditions attached to any bonuses

The minimum of sweeps coins you need to redeem a real cash prize

The sweeps casino’s KYC procedures

The redemption methods, fees and processing times

The maximum win cap allowed in your state or per game

Also, be aware that some new sweepstakes casinos also implement their own age limits and state restrictions, although generally the minimum age is 18 and it is available in any state apart from Washington.

The Selection of Promotions and Bonuses

Any decent new sweepstakes online casino will give their new players a generous welcome bonus or sign-up offer. This is usually a combination of sweeps coins and gold coins - no deposit required at all!

In addition, you will also be able to access daily login bonuses, free spins, free credits, reload bonuses, free game rooms and even loyalty and VIP rewards schemes. These are all different ways you can enjoy free gold coins and sweeps coins rewards to play with.

We will always look through the selection of bonuses and promotions before recommending a new sweeps site. We check out the welcome offer, the frequency of bonuses and playthrough requirements so you can be sure you are getting a value offer. Some also require codes to claim like the Pulsz Promo Code.

The Variety of Purchase and Redemption Options

The main reason that people prefer sweeps casinos rather than social casinos is because sweeps casinos offer you the chance of actual real money redemptions. Unfortunately, it isn’t always that easy to turn your sweeps coins into money in your pocket.

Ideally, the best new sweepstakes casinos will offer a selection of banking and redemption options including debit and credit cards, PayPal, and Neteller and some even allow you to use cryptocurrencies. The best will even allow you to process your redemptions in a couple of hours, which is even quicker than at a traditional online casino site.

How to Start Playing at a New Sweeps Casino

The good news is that getting started at an online sweepstakes casino is very easy. Simply follow these quick and easy steps to get that journey going:

Choose Your New Sweepstakes Casino

First, you need to look through our list of top new sweeps cash casinos and choose the right one for you. Read our reviews and find out about them. All of the sites we recommend are safe, secure and reliable and can give you a great online gaming experience.

Register For a New Account

Once you have picked the best one, click on our link and press the sign-up button. You then simply need to follow the instructions to create your new account and it should only take a couple of minutes to complete.

Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Most of the top recommended new sweep sites will offer new players a welcome bonus. You may need to enter a promo code to claim it or it may be awarded to you automatically. You may receive Gold Coins, Sweeps Coins or usually a mix of both.

Purchase More Gold Coins

This isn’t essential as you may not wish to spend money buying gold coins. However, when you register for a new account, you will automatically be rewarded free coins to play with for free. But if you run out, then you will be able to purchase more Gold Coins using one of their accepted payment options. Most will award you some free sweeps coins whenever you purchase a Gold Coins package.

Choose a Game to Play

Now you have a new account and coins to spend, it’s time for you to look through the selection of games available at your chosen sweeps casino. There will usually be a selection of game types including slots, blackjack, roulette and other casino table games.

Win Sweeps Coins

If you play with sweeps coins, then you have the chance of winning more sweeps coins. However, you cannot win sweeps coins if you are playing with your Gold Coins.

Redeem Your Sweeps Coins for Real Money Cash Prizes

Once you have won enough sweeps coins, you will then be able to exchange them for real money prizes. However, there will be a minimum threshold you will need to hit before you will be able to redeem any money.

Looking at the Top New Sweeps Cash Casinos in 2023

Although real money casinos are slowly becoming legalized in a growing number of US states, new sweepstakes casinos are allowed almost everywhere and so they are appearing practically every week.

BUT, just because it’s a new site, it doesn’t mean it’s good enough for us to recommend. Sites such as Riversweeps online casino, Vegas-X Casino and Websweeps.net aren’t sites that we feel hit the high caliber we expect. However, on the other hand, sites such as Fortune Coins are everything we are looking for.

Fortune Coins, for example, ticks all of our boxes. Not only does it offer over 50 real money cash games you can try out, but you can also play it both on desktop and mobile - both offering a high-end experience. What’s more, if you sign up and play with them, you can receive 140,000 Gold Coins plus 500+ Fortune Coins.

In addition, the site offers daily promotions, giving you a nice and easy way to try out its top selection of in-house powered slots with some seriously big jackpots up for grabs. It even offers online poker games, wheel games and even some very quirky real-money fish table games to try out.

Another big plus is that they keep on adding new games all the time - and we expect even more games to be added to their gaming lobby soon. As such, they can easily compare with some of their more experienced rivals such as Gambino Slots and Chumba Casino.

The Best New Sweeps Slots and Casino Games

Because of the popularity of sweeps casinos in the US, the number of games being developed is pretty impressive. What’s more, some of them are created by the biggest and best names in the online gaming industry - allowing players to get a real taste of what they could expect at a traditional real money casino.

However, that being said, there are some sweeps casinos that rely solely on their in-house game development team to produce new sweeps games for their websites. This waves the site money as they won’t have to pay a share of their profits to 3rd party providers. But this does mean fewer slots to enjoy, as these sites usually add just about 1 new game per month.

Here, we will look at some of the very best new sweeps games and what games you should look out for when choosing your top new sweepstakes cash casino.

Online Slot Games

No matter what casino you go to - a sweeps casino or a real money casino, most of the games available will be slots. Some might offer just about 30 titles, whilst bigger sites can offer hundreds of them.

Top new sites will offer slot games developed by software developers such as Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Booongo and more. Some of the best new slot releases include games such as Extra Juicy Megaways, American Eagle Wild Lines, Super Rick Gold and Win and Diamond Cash Might Buffalo.

Progressive Jackpot Games

Some of the best new slot machines at sweepstakes casino are the progressive jackpots. Sweeps and even social casinos add these games to add even more excitement to your experience - with the chance to win millions of sweeps coins.

Some of the best progressive jackpots you will find at top new sweeps sites include Hope Diamonds, Lucky Panda, Jester and Magic Castle. The more people play these games, the bigger the jackpots get - and you just need to be the lucky player who hits the right symbols at the right time.

Sweepstakes Poker Games

Some new sweepstakes casinos even offer players a small selection of video poker games (although not all, so check the game catalogue). At top sites, you can even enjoy weekly tournaments and bounties for taking out your opponents. Others simply offer games such as Double Double Regal Poker, Jacks or Better Double and even Casino Hold’em Live.

Table Games and Live Casino Games

You might also be able to enjoy a selection of table games - virtual and live games such as online roulette, craps and blackjack. Some of the best live casino titles you will find at our top new sweepstakes casinos include Single Deck Blackjack, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Crazy Time, Mega Ball First Person and many more.

Speciality Games

Other special games you should look out for at new sweepstakes casinos include keno games, online bingo, fish table games and real cash scratchcards. You can go fishing for Emily’s Treasure, build your own party at the Scratch Carnival or score the next line when you play Nineballs.

The Most Popular New Sweepstakes Games

The best new online sweeps casinos are always adding brand-new and exciting games to their back catalog. Here are some of the best new sweeps games you can play at our top recommended new sweepstakes casinos:

Egyptian Dreams

As the name suggests, this is a cool Egyptian-themed slot game played over 5-reels. It offers top-end graphics, fun gameplay and a maximum win of a massive 7,500,000,000 Gold Coins.

Starburst

If you are familiar with traditional online casino games then chances are you will know of this NetEnt classic, which is also available at some of our best new sweepstakes casinos. Even better, the experience you get playing the sweeps version of the game is very similar to the traditional casino version of the game. You simply spin the 5 reels and hope to land a winner on one of the 10 paylines.

Almighty Reels

This is a classic from Novomatic that is also popular at top new sweepstakes online casinos. The slot is played over 5 reels and offers 25 paylines… and you join the Greek gods for a thrilling ride that offers everything you might want from a great sweepstakes slot game. It offers free spin, scatters, jackpots and special symbols.

Aloha Fortunes

It's time to slap on your suntan lotion and open up this beautifully bright and sunny sweepstakes slot game. Along with cocktails and dreams, you have 5 reels, 3 rows and 30 paylines. The reels are filled with jackpot prizes, wilds and scatters. Look out for the deckchair and parasols which act as scatter symbols for even more Gold Coins wins.

Gonzo’s Quest

Another casino classic from NetEnt is Gonzo’s Quest, which is a favorite at sweeps casinos and traditional real money casinos. Join the intrepid explorer, Gonzo as he searches for the lost city of El Dorado. The game comes with jackpots, wilds, avalanche reels and bonus rounds for some very impressive gold wins.

Atlantis Slot

Sometimes, beauty lies in simplicity - and that’s what we love about this slot game. It’s also why it’s so popular with so many sweepstakes online casino sweepstakes players. It is played over four reels and four rows - and lots of variety to keep you happy. The game is set against a beautiful blue ocean with cymbals such as mermaids, turtles and the God of the Sea - Neptune, who rocks up with some seriously decent bonus goodies.

Gladiators

This game is one of the biggest attractions at some of the biggest sweepstakes and social casinos. It is played over 5-reels and 3-rows and gives you some seriously gladiatorial gaming action. It comes with 20 paylines and you want to look out for the main man, Maximus, who can help you land the biggest wins in this gaming arena.

Caishen Wealth

This is an Asian-themed online slot game that uses the popular hold-and-win feature to boost your winning potential. Not only is it lower volatility, which means more wins, but you can also win a maximum prize of almost 31 million Gold Coins!

Great Rhino: Megaways

On the other side of the volatility spectrum, we have the Great Rhino: Megaways slot game, which is hugely popular. Not only does it offer a massive 200,000 ways to win, but it pays out a jackpot prize of a huge 20 million Gold Coins.

New Sweeps Cash Casino Promo and Bonus Codes

Although we all enjoy trying out the popular games when we open a new account at a new sweeps cash casino, it is the promise of generous bonuses and a great choice of promo and bonus codes that is really appealing.

You don’t need to spend any money playing at a sweeps casino, but if you get through your free gold coins and sweeps coins quickly, you may want to purchase gold coins packages to top your account up - and get some free sweeps coins thrown in for good measure. But why would you spend your own money if you don’t have to and there are ways around it?#

When you click on our link over to our rated and reviewed new sweepstakes casino, you can start earning free sweeps coins bonuses straight away, even after you have used up your welcome bonus goodies. This will mean you can play even more free games, win even more free sweeps coins and redeem even more real cash prizes.

Here are some of the ways to earn free gold and sweeps coins as an existing player:

No deposit casino bonuses and promo codes

Reload deposit bonuses

No deposit free spins

Refer a friend / referral schemes

Daily login bonuses

Social media competitions

Tournaments

VIP and Loyalty Reward Schemes

Mission bonuses

Achievement rewards

Spinning the daily wheen for free sweeps coins

Each time you open a new account with a new sweepstakes casino platform, you can look through all the available offers they have. More often than not, you won’t even need to enter a promo code or bonus code. However, if you do, we’ll make sure you know exactly what it is.

All you need to do is register or log in, perform easy tasks and start earning your free bonuses.

How to Start Earning Sweepstakes Cash at New Sweeps Casinos Online

Obviously, we know how to choose the very best online sweeps coins casinos. But we also want you to get the very best experience from your new sweeps casino journey. As such, here are our top tips for earning sweeps coins at sweeps casinos online:

Choose the sweeps casino with the biggest welcome bonus: The reason sweeps casinos are legal is because they offer daily free bonuses and welcome offers, which means you don’t need to spend money to play. However, some are better than others. As such. We would recommend you compare sweeps casinos for the best value offer. Compare the RTPs of the new sweeps casino sites: Although this isn’t easy (as it may require calculation across all the games), one of the quickest ways to try and work it out is by going for new sweeps cash casinos that offer games from high RTP game providers such as NetEnt, Relax Gaming and Pragmatic Play, whose games are usually 96% or higher. Look for free spins and bonuses: Look outside the site for free spins and promotions. Many are very active on social media and will award players for following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or for completing certain tasks. Look for new sweeps games: Stay familiar with the different sweeps casinos and their new games. Look for new Hold and Spin games or new Megaways games. When a new game comes out, look for its RTP and variance and see how it compares. Often new games have even better winning potential. Understand the value of sweeps coins: Most sweeps casinos will count each sweeps coin as $1. So, if you manage to build up 50 sweeps coins or more, you can get a pretty decent win. They aren’t simply fake money. Remember, as soon as you reach the minimum redemption limit, cash out!

Why Play on New Sweeps Casinos

So, why would you pick a new sweeps casino over a more well-established, tried and tested sweeps casino site? Well, there are numerous advantages, of course. However, we would also like to say that it’s not all great - there are pros and cons to choosing a newer site. Let’s take a look at exactly what the advantages and disadvantages of new free sweeps cash casinos are:

More opportunities for claiming bonuses

Better technology - created to tackle weaknesses of previous platforms

More games and newer sweeps games

Gives you more options

More likely to have a dedicated mobile app for iOS or Android and normally better optimized for mobile gaming.

However, here are some of the main issues that you might encounter:

Some haven’t been around long enough to establish how reliable and trustworthy they are.

More likely to be a scam if you don’t research your casino properly

Some only offer beta products

But, if you choose one of our recommended new casinos, you can rest assured that it is safe, trusted and reputable with plenty of top games on offer. Why don't you look at our sites like Chumba casino page for more great new sweeps casinos.

Conclusion

Right now is the perfect time to start playing sweeps casinos in the US - where you can play fun casino games and win cash prizes. Our recommended new sweeps casinos provide you with a safe, secure and regulated gaming environment where you can use free sweeps coins and gold coins to play some of your top games.

Because there are so many options available, you will probably not even need to spend any of your own money to keep playing. Simply sign up for as many new sweeps casinos as you like, claim the free welcome bonuses and keep logging in daily to get your extra rewards.

New Sweeps Casinos FAQs

What alternatives are there to Pulsz Casino?

Check out our page on Pulsz sister casinos for more casino sites that operate in a very similar way to Pulsz.

Are New Sweeps Casinos Safe?

Yes, all of our recommended new sweepstakes casinos are completely safe, legit and regulated to operate in the US. We only ever recommend reputable sweepstakes and social casinos.

How Old Do I Need to be to Play at an Online Sweepstakes Casino?

This depends on the state you live in. However, in most states, you need to be 18 years or older.

Can I Win Real Money at New Sweeps Casinos?

Yes, if you play with sweeps coins and win sweeps coins, then once you reach a certain threshold, you can redeem them for real cash prizes. However, sweepstakes and social casinos are different as you cannot win real money at a social casino.

What are Gold Coins at Online Sweepstakes Casino?

Gold Coins are coins that can only be used for fun play. If you play with gold coins and win gold coins, these can’t be redeemed for real money prizes.

What are Sweeps Coins?

You can play with sweeps coins at a sweepstake casino. If you win more sweeps coins and reach a certain threshold, they can be redeemed for real money cash prizes or gift vouchers.

How do I Get Extra Sweeps Coins at New Sweeps Casinos?

You can claim them as part of your welcome bonus, get free coins when you purchase gold coins packages, activate reload bonuses and complete certain missions.

Are there Sweepstakes Casino Bonuses at New Sweeps Casinos?

Yes, pretty much every decent new sweepstakes casino will offer sign-up bonuses as well as existing player bonuses for players.

How Much are Sweeps Coins Worth?

This depends on the new sweepstakes casino in question. However, normally 1 sweeps coin is worth approximately $1.

Can you win Sweeps Coins with Gold Coins at new sweeps casinos?

No, if you play with gold coins, you can only win gold coins. You can only win sweeps coins if you are playing the game using sweeps coins.

What Types of Sweepstakes Games Are There?

There are all different types of sweepstakes games available at new sweepstakes casinos including slot games, table games and even video poker.

Are Sweepstakes Considered Gambling?

No, they aren’t because you can’t buy sweeps coins. That is why they are legal in all US states apart from Washington. As such, you can play sweepstakes casino games completely legally in most of the US

Are Sweepstakes Casinos Legal?

Yes, playing online sweepstake games is completely legal across most of the US apart from Washington. However, make sure you are playing at a site that is licensed in your region and that you are old enough to play legally.

