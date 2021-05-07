Sweepstakes business robbed at gunpoint

May 7—KERNERSVILLE — Police are seeking two men involved in the robbery of a sweepstakes business this week.

On Tuesday just after midnight, two men entered the Skillz sweepstakes on Bodenhamer Street, brandished handguns and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of currency, the Kernersville Police Department reports.

One man is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 225 pounds. The man had brown eyes, short black hair and a beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt. He had a small tattoo on the upper side of his left bicep.

The other man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He had a rough beard and was wearing a winter hat, red jacket and black pants. He had a spider tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.