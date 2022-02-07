🌱 Sweet 16 Shooting + Water Shut Offs To Resume In March

Morning, people of Philadelphia! It's me again, Dan Casarella, your host of the Philadelphia Daily.

First, today's weather:

Breezy in the afternoon. High: 40 Low: 24.

Are you a financial advisor? Attract clients in Philadelphia based on your expertise and local connection through our high-impact native ads. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top three stories in Philadelphia today:

On early Sunday, morning a 17-year-old boy was shot while attending a Sweet 16 in the Tioga neighborhood. The shooting occurred just after midnight on the 1600 block of West Ontario Street. After the shooting, the boy was transported to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made yet. (CBS Philly) A man who was the single suspect in three separate armed SEPTA robberies on Saturday has been taken into police custody. The suspect approached the victims while holding a gun and demanded money. Officials said these were crimes of opportunity, in which the robber got victims in an area where there were no other people around. (CBS Philly) The Philadelphia Water Department’s moratorium on water shutoffs will end on March 31st. The moratorium was put in place due to COVID-19 but will end in seven weeks. The water department is now holding a series of online events to discuss payment plans and grants with customers. (WHYY)

Today in Philadelphia:

Residential Transformation At The Alliance of Community Service Providers (3:30 PM)

Beginning Piano for Busy Adults Class At Temple University Music Preparatory (6:00 PM)

Lyric Fest Presents: Yiddishe Nightingale At Academy of Vocal Arts (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

In the latest edition of Philadelphia Museum of Art Stories, former Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access (DEIA) Coordinator Akili Davis talks about this work by Sam Gilliam and the stark difference between encountering an artwork online and in person. (Instagram)

We are proud to have staff and educators in the School District of Philadelphia like Hamilton School's Joyce Abbott, who inspire students beyond their time in the classroom. Mrs. Abbott is also the the namesake behind Abbott Elementary. #phled" (Facebook)

The new mask policy that takes effect in the School District of Philadelphia is now on place. Cloth masks alone will no longer be acceptable. " (Facebook)

Story continues





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Gigs & services:

Loving the Philadelphia Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Tuesday off right! See you tomorrow morning for another update.

— Dan Casarella

About me: Dan Casarella is a writer, podcast producer, and small business development specialist who formerly worked in late-night television. He’s produced many talk segments, including with President Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, and Chadwick Boseman. Dan studied Media Studies and Production at Temple University. He also enjoys running, painting, and the highs and lows of Philadelphia’s sports teams.

This article originally appeared on the Philadelphia Patch