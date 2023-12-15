'Sweet' Alice gives out bikes, toys and food to hundreds of students
For more than 40 years, 'Sweet' Alice has worked tirelessly each year to give back to the kids of her community.
For more than 40 years, 'Sweet' Alice has worked tirelessly each year to give back to the kids of her community.
Who's in and who's out for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Opendoor co-founder Eric Wu is stepping down from the real estate tech company, according to an SEC filing. The executive had gradually been decreasing his executive responsibilities at nine-year-old Opendoor. Last December, Wu announced he was stepping down from his role as CEO to serve as Opendoor’s president of marketplace.
Here's a list of the best laptops you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
These books make a great gift for the person on your list who could use a calming outlet.
From the wrists of F1 drivers to collaborations with iconic racing sponsors, we've curated a selection of timekeeping marvels
If there was one major story that took over 2023 it was AI. Here are some of the biggest events of the year of the AI explosion.
We drive a restomod Land Rover Defender from ECD with GM's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood.
A prominent lobbying group has withdrawn an alarming claim about organized retail crime. But with the idea walked back so significantly, where does this leave investors, consumers, and companies?
One lasting lesson for regional banks that were caught flat footed by the turmoil in 2023 is how quickly assumptions about their business can get flipped upside down.
The hottest toys for little ones are all here — snap up Legos, train sets, the newest character tie-ins and much more, many arriving by Christmas day!
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Experts say there's a psychological marketing tactic at play.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Anyone would love to find this gift under their tree this year.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
A growing number of venture firms may be uncorking champagne ahead of the New Year. Today, a handful of investment firms announced new funds: Artis Ventures, BoxGroup, Playground Global and Singular all closed on funds, while Partech said it was launching a €360 million venture fund. Against a backdrop of layoffs and continuing economic uncertainty, the announcements — particularly in such quick succession — are something of a shock.
Understanding how to calculate a minimum credit card payment and how it can impact your financial well-being is crucial for developing responsible credit habits.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.