Sweet corn season arrives. Where to get fresh sweet corn and how to prepare it

Northern Ohio's fields are all ears as a sweet corn crop is in full swing.

Locally grown sweet corn is filling roadside stands and farmer's markets across the region.

Ohio-grown corn is also being sold locally at Acme Fresh Markets and Buehler's grocery stores.

The late season frost in mid May affected some local farms and pushed back the arrival of sweet corn for some growers to late July.

Corn is a big crop in Ohio.

But 99 percent of the corn grown in the state is so-called field corn intended to feed livestock and for other food-related products — just 1 percent of the corn crop is the crisp sweet variety that is so popular this time of year.

Hall Growers in Lodi dates back to the 1920s.

The Hall Farm in Lodi has been around since the 1920s and has been growing and selling sweet corn from a stand on state Route 83 just west of Interstate 71 for about as long as anyone can remember.

The corn sold there is about as fresh as it takes to bring it from the hundreds of acres of the fields located a stone's throw from the stand.

Like other area farms, Chandra Hall, whose husband is part of the family business, said they lost some of the early corn to that late-season frost.

The stand opened up at the beginning of the month and they expect to have sweet corn available into mid October or the first frost.

Hall said this is considered the "sweet" spot of the season because there's an abundance of corn right now.

Aside from the early frost, she said, this season has been uneventful weather wise but they did have a scare a couple weeks ago when a severe storm packing damaging winds and hail narrowly missed the fields.

"It's been a good season," Hall said. "We've been very lucky."

Szalay's Farms in the Cuyahoga Valley.

Another popular destination for fresh from the field sweet corn is Szalay's Farm in Summit County.

They operate a farm market on Riverview Road in Peninsula not far from the fields where the corn is harvested.

Szalay harvested its first sweet corn in late July.

The family farm dates back to 1931.

Chandra Hall shows off an ear of sweet corn grown at the family farm in Lodi.

How to prepare sweet corn?

Chandra Hall, of Hall Farm in Lodi, likes her sweet corn fresh.

So fresh, she said, often she eats it raw fresh out of the field.

But for those traditionalists, Hall said, the simplest method is to husk the corn, boil some water and briefly dip the ear into the water.

Hall suggests no more than a minute and 10 seconds otherwise the corn will lose its crispness and become chewy.

If the corn is fresh, she said, you can also peel off the first layer of the husk and grill it over a low heat.

She said there should be enough moisture in the layers of the fresh husk that you do not have to get it wet first.

But be sure to turn the ear frequently on the grill.

Hall said you can also cook it in the husk in the microwave on high for a couple minutes, let it cool and then peel the husk and eat.

