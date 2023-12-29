‘Sweet’ dog finds a home after 650 days, rescue says. ‘Y’all, there is not a dry eye’

A “sweet” dog spent 650 days in need of a home — then came heartwarming news.

“Y’all, there is not a dry eye in the house, because CHIQUITITA HAS FINALLY BEEN ADOPTED!” a North Carolina animal rescue wrote Dec. 28 on social media.

Facebook and Instagram users couldn’t get enough of the Watauga Humane Society’s posts, which generated hundreds of reactions and dozens of comments within one day. Some said the news about Chiquitita’s adoption made them cry tears of joy.

Chiquitita — also known as “Chiqui” or “Chicky” — first came to the Watauga Humane Society as a nearby shelter was getting low on space.

“When an alumni staff member reached out March 2022 about a dog at her local shelter needing rescue, we never knew our ‘yes’ would turn into almost two years of waiting,” the animal rescue wrote. “Shelter life was not for Chiqui. The noises terrified her, the floor was too slick for her comfort, and she was restless.”

So, Chiquitita started to split her time between the humane society’s adoption center and a foster home. She eventually hit a milestone, becoming the dog in its care for the longest period of time.

Chiquitita, believed to be about 12 years old, “enjoys a walk around the neighborhood or going out for a river day (as long as there is a shady spot to nap),” the rescue wrote in April. She’s also been described as a “love bug” known for her “sweet” personality and “penchant for kisses.”

“Game nights, lots of walks, blanket snuggles, car rides, and a toddler bed turned into her personal dog mattress helped Chiqui live her best life!” the rescue wrote in the Dec. 28 posts, adding that the dog was still in need of a permanent home.

Chiquitita’s luck took a turn when her foster mom decided to become her owner. A video posted online showed her photos being removed from a pet bulletin board after 650 days.

The Watauga Humane Society didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 29. The rescue is based in Boone, a mountain town roughly 80 miles west of Winston-Salem.

