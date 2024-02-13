‘Sweet’ dog had short time at new home before owner died. Now, he needs another chance

A “sweet” dog spent a short time at his new home before his new owner died — and now the pup needs a second chance.

Cooper is back at a North Carolina shelter and is up for adoption again, according to Randolph County Animal Services in Randleman.

“Our hearts are sad today,” the animal shelter wrote Feb. 12 on Facebook.

Cooper’s journey at animal services started after he was surrendered in November. At the time, he and another dog came in “through no fault of their own and without even being given (names),” the shelter wrote in a past Facebook post.

Then on Jan. 6, the shelter posted the heartwarming update that Cooper got a new home. But now a month later, the shelter revealed that Cooper’s adopted owner died, landing him back at the facility.

“Cooper will not have an adoption fee,” the shelter wrote Feb. 12. “We just want him to find his next forever family quickly.”

Cooper is described as a “sweet” and “playful” mixed-breed puppy. The 10-month-old dog also is “active” and loves going on walks, according to social media posts.

Randolph County Animal Services, based roughly 75 miles west of Raleigh, didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 13. More details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at randolphcountync.gov/165/Animal-Services.

Stray dogs stuck together as best friends. Now they need a home — hopefully together

Friendly dog struggled in NC shelter after tragedy. Then came ‘urgent’ plea for a home