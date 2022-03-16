‘Sweet dreams are made of..’ excuse me, what? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ mistake proves costly

A mispronunciation of a famous Eurythmics song was costly for a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant, who may have been mishearing a lyric for many years.

Chris Bryant correctly guessed nearly all of the remaining letters of his song lyric puzzle on Tuesday, March 16, when he decided to solve.

“S_eet _reams Are Ma_e O_ This,” the puzzle read. The lyrics are from the 1983 song “Sweet Dreams (Made of This)“ sung by Annie Lennox of the British new wave music duo Eurythmics.

But Bryant, like many others, thought Lennox was singing a different lyric in the song.

“Sweet dreams are made of these,” Bryant guessed, incorrectly saying “these” instead of “this.”

He missed out on what would have been an additional $4,050 in winnings, but Entertainment Tonight reported he was still the day’s winner with $26,405.

It turns out others have also been mishearing the song lyric all these years.

“Until I hear Annie Lennox herself confirm that the lyrics are ‘Sweet dreams are made of THIS’, I will not believe it,” one Twitter user said. “’Wheel of Fortune’ ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years.”

“Sweet dreams are made of ‘this?’” another user said. “I was today years old when I learned that ‘these’ isn’t the correct lyric.”

