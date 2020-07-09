Sweet Flower Opens New LA Storefront In Westwood

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Flower, the largest independent Southern California cannabis retail chain is opening its newest Los Angeles retail location on July 3rd, Sweet Flower Westwood, in Westwood, Los Angeles. Sweet Flower Westwood joins Sweet Flower's other Los Angeles stores in the DTLA Arts District, Studio City and on Melrose.

Sweet Flower's vision is to transform the modern cannabis shopping experience. Best known for its beautiful, open and inviting spaces and outstanding customer experience, Sweet Flower's stores and delivery service aim to deliver an elevated, engaging and informative wellness experience for all its customers throughout Southern California.

"We are building the best-in-class retail and delivery experience in the largest legal market in the world, and we could not be more excited to launch our latest Los Angeles location, Sweet Flower Westwood. Our newest location provides both a best-in-class retail experience and further expands Sweet Flower's delivery platform, which Sweet Flower built in-house and has become an increasingly valuable complement to Sweet Flower's brand and service; customers love the showrooming experience in our stores coupled with the convenience of our delivery service. Sweet Flower Westwood signifies another step in our "locked-in" organic expansion, that will see us being one of the largest branded cannabis retail chains in Southern California by the end of 2020." - Tim Dodd, Founder and CEO of Sweet Flower.

Sweet Flower was awarded one of only three coveted cannabis retail licenses in Culver City, and was the highest scoring applicant, ahead of operators from within and outside California. Sweet Flower was also one of only six successful applicants in Pasadena, and is actively pursuing other competitive licenses in selected markets throughout California.

Sweet Flower prides itself on its commitment to community involvement and re-investment, and its strong track record of giving back to the communities it serves.

Address: 1413 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

90024 Hours: Monday - Sunday; 9AM - 10PM

Launched in 2018, Sweet Flower was created to transform the cannabis shopping experience - offering retail store and delivery services across LA and designing beautiful, inviting retail spaces that are unlike anything the industry has seen before. Founded upon the principles of trust and transparency, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, Sweet Flower is the largest independent Southern California cannabis retail chain and has been covered among top tier publications including the LA Times , Forbes , WWD , and more.

