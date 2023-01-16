‘A sweet innocent life’: Family looking for answers after woman killed in Ross Township hit-and-run

A heartbroken family is searching for answers after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ross Township last week.

“It’s just a shame that a cruel person could hit a person, not stop, not call 911, leaving my daughter on the road,” said Mother Sally Griser.

Griser is full of heartbreak as she tries to find words for her 31-year-old daughter Beth’s death.

“I will never recover from this. My daughter Elizabeth Griser was innocent, just walking home to meet her brother at Sheetz,” Griser said.

Griser said her daughter had just gotten off the bus and was heading up to the gas station in order to meet her brother Bobby. That’s when police said a car hit her and never stopped.

“When she didn’t answer her phone, I knew something wasn’t right and then I saw her laying there on the road I was praying to god that wasn’t her my heart sank,” Bobby Griser said.

While one woman stopped with her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend to help Beth with CPR, it wasn’t enough. She died on the way to the hospital.

As they remember Beth as a quiet, loving aunt, her family is hoping that driver steps up.

“The driver just needs to tell the truth to Ross Township police. You took my daughter, and you went home. You killed her and you went home. You need to tell the truth to Ross Township police because you took a sweet innocent life. She meant the world to us,” Griger said.

Police told Channel 11 they did locate the car involved in this accident and who they believed was the driver. Right now, there are no charges filed as police are still investigating.

