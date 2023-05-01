‘Sweet lady’ dies when she’s hit by a car in Walmart parking lot, Georgia police say

A woman was killed when a car backed into her in a Walmart parking lot, police in Georgia say.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Walmart Supercenter in Rincon, according to the city’s police department.

Authorities said a driver was reversing out of a parking space while turning and hit a pedestrian. The person, who police described as “elderly,” died at the scene.

The woman’s daughter identified the victim as her mother, Beulah.

Christina Miller remembered her mom as a “very special, sweet lady” who “didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” according to a GoFundMe page. She was “out doing her weekly routine” when she was fatally struck, her daughter said.

“She loved being outside doing yard work, gardening and talking to her chickens,” Miller wrote. “When she wasn’t outside she was inside cooking, cleaning, playing solitaire or on her Facebook page.”

Additional information wasn’t available, and authorities didn’t say if the driver will face charges.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Rincon is about 240 miles southeast of Atlanta.

