‘Sweet’ NC dog found ‘fighting for survival’ on streets. Now, Atari needs a new home

A “sweet” dog once left “fighting for survival” is now up for adoption, a North Carolina animal rescue said.

Atari spent more than a year at an animal shelter and is now in foster care. But as of Dec. 4, he was still in need of a new place to call home, according to the Humane Society of Catawba County.

“Once a street pup fighting for survival, Atari has been through so much for such a young guy,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. “Due to the previous life he experienced, Atari is a bit nervous with handling and fast movements with new people.”

But Atari — a 2-year-old beagle and cattle dog mix — also can be spunky and sweet.

“Once he has a chance to warm up, he makes an amazing companion and snuggler,” the shelter wrote.

Atari also is described as a smart dog that can’t get enough belly rubs. The animal rescue organization wants him to have a calm environment with no cats or residents younger than teenagers, according to past Facebook posts and an online adoption profile.

Anyone interested in the adoption process is asked to visit catawbahumane.org. Fees will be waived if Atari gets a new owner by the time the shelter closes Saturday, Dec. 9, officials said.

The Humane Society of Catawba County didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 5. The animal rescue is in the Hickory area, roughly 50 miles northwest of Charlotte.

All of her puppies got adopted. But NC shelter dog still needs a home after 400 days

Buttons was rescued from cold woods. Now the deaf NC dog needs a home again