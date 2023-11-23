The sweet potato casserole isn't the only thing that could be baked at Thanksgiving

Good morning and happy Thanksgiving. As a continuation of a 25-year tradition (last year I might have said it was 30, but the years kind of run together at this point) I am here live in Herald-Mail Media’s test kitchen, ready to take your calls for last-minute advice and tips for people whose culinary talents are akin to the typical British prime minister.

I am also here to remind you that traditions can change, and I say this because 2023 is really the first Thanksgiving in which cannabis is legal throughout much of the United States. That’s right, the sweet potato casserole isn’t the only thing that’s getting baked this holiday season.

Naturally, this comes with risks that need to be accounted for. You don’t want to put the wrong set of brownies out for grandma and grandpa — although if grandma and grandpa were a product of the ’60s, they probably killed more weed than Monsanto.

But overall, this is great news for home chefs, because, let’s be honest, it greatly lowers the bar for what can be considered palatable food.

As anyone who has ever laid eyes on the supermarket cookie section in a college-town supermarket on a Friday night can tell you, marijuana has this way of creating appetites approaching that of grizzly bears emerging from hibernation.

It can work miracles. Remember, weed is the only reason Taco Bell is still in business; there’s a reason it’s open until 4 a.m.

The turkey can be dry, the gravy can be lumpy, the green bean casserole can be, well, green bean casserole, and all your guests will push away from the table swearing that it was the best Thanksgiving feast they’ve ever attended.

Cleanup is easier too, since all the serving dishes will be licked clean and only a few stray turkey bones will remain, and even those will be gnawed down to the nub as if the bird has been attacked by coyotes.

You can forget all the attention to detail that you put into your usual holiday fare. All those little pilgrim-shaped party favors, the meticulously assembled hasselback potatoes, the long-simmered giblets for that perfect gravy umami — forget it. A little THC trumps TLC every time. Everything looks yummy with a gummy.

Matter of fact, if you’re a vegan, weed is the perfect antidote to that big, disgusting, living-creature-like mass of meat that so repulses you when it’s placed on the table. You can make a turkey-shaped, 22-pound lump of polenta, and your guests will never know. “Hey man, can you believe how good I am at carving this turkey? I’m like not hitting any bones at all, man.”

Believe it or not, cannabis is also a safety precaution. For example, maybe your husband is thinking about deep-frying a turkey this year after reading the Alton Brown pamphlet, “So You Want To Burn Down Your House.”

Nothing kills motivation like a couple hits off a blunt, and deep-frying a turkey takes waaaay too much equipment and preparation for someone who, by the time turkey-cooking time rolls around, won’t even have enough ambition to water a plant. Even the thought of somehow acquiring four gallons of peanut oil will take on perceived complexities normally associated with nuclear fission.

And finally, weed has the obvious benefit of easing those growing holiday tensions that arise when the family is broken into two warring political factions. Even if your uncle is Ted Nugent, a few bites of the “spinach dip” and he won’t even remember who he voted for last election.

You may even want to make marijuana consumption mandatory.

Remember how they used to stop you at the gate to make sure you didn’t have any weed? In this political environment they should stop you to make sure that you do. It’s been proven that holiday gatherings where marijuana is served end with 62% less gunfire.

That’s something to be thankful for.

