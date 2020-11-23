It’s ‘sweet relief’ to be home, says US boy forced to threaten Trump in IS video

·6 min read
Matthew in the US, aged 13
Matthew in the US, aged 13

An American boy who was made to threaten President Donald Trump in an Islamic State group video says it was "sweet relief" to return to the US.

Matthew, taken to Syria by his mother and stepfather, was 10 when he was filmed telling Mr Trump to prepare for a battle on US soil.

Now 13, he has been living with his father for a year, after being flown home by the US military in 2018.

"It's happened and it's done. It's all behind me now," he told the BBC.

"I was so young I did not really understand any of it."

Matthew has had counselling to help him deal with everything that happened to him and is coping well.

His stepfather, Moussa Elhassani, died in a suspected drone attack in the summer of 2017, while his mother, Samantha Sally, was convicted earlier this month of financing terrorism and sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Matthew in the US, before leaving for Raqqa, with his mother and stepfather
Matthew with his mother and stepfather in the US

It was in April 2015 when the seemingly ordinary American family crossed into IS territory from the Turkish border province of Sanliurfa.

"We ran across an area that was very dark. It was at night, there was a lot of random spots of barbed wire… There wasn't much going through my head except, 'I need to run,'" Matthew said, speaking about his ordeal for the first time to the BBC's Panorama programme and to Frontline, a programme made by US public broadcaster PBS.

In the city IS claimed as its capital, Raqqa, Matthew's stepfather, Elhassani, was sent for military training and became an IS sniper.

Then eight years old, Matthew did his best to make sense of his new home. "When we were first in Raqqa, we were in the city parts. It was pretty noisy, gunshots normally," he said. "Once in a while a random explosion, like far away, though. So we didn't have too much to worry about."

But in early 2017 his mother emailed her sister in the US with a desperate plea for money to help the family escape, attaching extremely disturbing videos of Matthew.

In one, Elhassani forced Matthew to assemble a suicide belt. At his stepfather's instruction, Matthew role-played how he would welcome potential American rescuers, but then kill them by detonating the explosives.

In another video, he was seen taking apart a loaded AK-47, challenged by his stepfather to do so in under a minute.

As the US-led coalition intensified its airstrikes on Raqqa, a bomb hit a neighbouring house, which collapsed on to the family home, leaving Matthew to feel his way out through the rubble and dust.

Matthew aged 10 in a still from the IS propaganda video in which he was made to recite a message to Donald Trump
Matthew seen in the IS propaganda video, in which he was forced to recite a message to Donald Trump

By August 2017, Raqqa was in ruins, but the Islamic State group was still predicting victory and it forced Matthew to deliver a message of defiance. It released a video of him, then aged 10, threatening the president of the United States.

"My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews: Allah has promised us victory and he's promised you defeat," said Matthew, reciting lines he had been made to learn. "This battle is not going to end in Raqqa or Mosul. It's going to end in your lands… So get ready, for the fighting has just begun."

In his interview, Matthew said he was given no choice but to take part in the video, because of his stepfather's outbursts of anger. "He was starting to lose it, like he was mentally unstable, very mentally unstable," he said.

Shortly afterwards, Elhassani was killed in a suspected drone strike. "I was happy 'cause I didn't like him, obviously," Matthew said. "I don't think I should have been, because a person died, but I was. We were all crying out of joy."

Matthew's mother, Samantha Sally, was then able to pay people smugglers to get herself and her four children out of IS territory, with Matthew hidden inside a barrel on the back of a truck as it passed through IS checkpoints.

When they reached Kurdish-controlled territory, they were held in a detention camp, and it's there in the winter of 2017 that Panorama first started talking to Sally.

Samantha Sally in a detention camp in Syria
Samantha Sally being interviewed while in detention in Kurdish-controlled Syria

She said she had been tricked by her husband into taking her family to Syria and that she had had no idea what he had been planning.

Once in Raqqa, he had become violent towards her, she said. She admitted that they had bought two Yazidi teenage girls as slaves, and that her husband had regularly raped them.

She continued to stick to the story that she had been tricked after the family's return to the US, while she was in jail awaiting trial. Although she had supported her husband "in his stupid ventures", she was not guilty of supporting him to join IS, she insisted.

But the Panorama/Frontline investigation uncovered evidence that undermined this story.

A member of the Elhassani family said that Moussa had become obsessed with IS in the months before the family left the US, and that he had seen him watching IS propaganda, including videos of executions, in the family home.

A friend of Samantha Sally's also recalled a conversation with her in which she had said her husband had told her he'd been called to join "the holy war".

And the Panorama/Frontline investigation discovered that Sally had made a series of trips to Hong Kong in the weeks before the family left the US, depositing at least $30,000 in cash and gold in safety deposit boxes.

Matthew on a fishing trip with his father, Juan
Matthew on a fishing trip with his father, Juan

After almost 12 months behind bars, Sally changed her story and pleaded guilty to financing terrorism as part of a plea deal. Struggling to accept her guilt, she said, "It was the only deal they could have offered with the T-word that didn't put the guidelines at a lifetime sentence."

Prosecutors described as "horrifying" their discovery that Sally had helped film the videos of her son Matthew being forced to assemble a suicide belt and take apart an AK-47.

They said it may never be known why she had helped her husband to join IS. Her defence argued that she had been coerced by her controlling husband.

Speaking about how it felt to step back on to US soil, Matthew said: "It's like being in tight clothes or tight socks and shoes all day and then just taking it off and just feeling nice and chilling in a hot bath. That's what it felt like. Like sweet relief. It felt good."

Viewers in the UK can watch Return from ISIS: A Family's Story on Panorama, at 21:00 on BBC One on 23 November, or catch up later online.

The first episode of I'm Not a Monster, a 10-part podcast telling the family's story, will be available for download on Monday.

Latest Stories

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Trump campaign's legal team distancing itself from firebrand conservative attorney Sidney Powell

    Perhaps Sidney Powell has gone too far for even Rudy Giuliani this time. The Trump campaign's legal team moved to distance itself on Sunday from the firebrand conservative attorney after a tumultuous several days in which Ms Powell made multiple incorrect statements about the voting process, unspooled unsupported and complex conspiracy theories and vowed to "blow up" Georgia with a "biblical" lawsuit. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," Mr Giuliani and another lawyer for Mr Trump, Jenna Ellis, said in a statement. There was no immediate clarification from the campaign and Ms Powell did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The statement hints at further tumult for a legal team that has lost case after case in contested states as it works to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

  • Biden to work to end executions as government sets 3 more

    President-elect Joe Biden is against the death penalty and will work to end its use, his spokesman said Saturday, as the Justice Department scheduled three more federal executions during before the Jan. 20 inauguration, including two shortly before he is set to take office. The Bureau of Prisons on Thursday carried out the eighth federal execution this year, after a 17-year hiatus, and it is likely to increase pressure on Biden decide whether his administration would continue to schedule executions once he is sworn in. Advocacy groups have called on the Trump administration to pause all executions until Biden takes office.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Panama court orders new trial for ex-President Martinelli in spying case

    A Panamanian court has ordered a new trial of former President Ricardo Martinelli in a case alleging he unlawfully spied on politicians, union leaders and journalists during his 2009-2014 presidency, the country's top prosecutor announced on Friday. The appeals court threw out Martinelli's 2019 not guilty verdict, but did not set a date for the new trial. Prosecutor Ricaurte Gonzalez cited what he described as "an incorrect assessment of much of the evidence" presented at the previous trial.

  • Arnab Goswami: India's most loved and loathed TV anchor

    The star presenter is making Indian TV news louder and more aggressive than ever before.

  • Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom, the president’s office said Saturday. Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated sharply after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, adding to tensions over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, viewed by Riyadh as a terrorist group.

  • Trump campaign demands second Georgia recount after judge's dismissal of Pennsylvania challenge

    Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge's withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia. The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election. On Monday Michigan's four-member Elections board is due to meet to ratify their results, with one of the two Republicans indicating he could vote against doing so. The demand for a Georgia recount came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit. Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted. The argument was given short shrift by Judge Brann. “One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption," he wrote. "In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Nebraska man arrested for allegedly shooting 4 people, killing 2, at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, police say

    Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson, authorities said on Sunday.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Asian American candidates make history in local NorCal races

    Ceilings were smashed and boundaries were broken this election season in California, as voters put diverse candidates into office. "I think that particular needs in particular communities that have not had a voice or a seat at the table, will be respected," said David Chiu, Assemblyman representing District 17 and Chair of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. In Northern California, Asian American candidates made history by winning elections. Get the full story in the video above.

  • Commander seeks to get embattled Fort Hood 'back on track'

    Every week, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White dons his workout clothes and walks through the neighborhoods at Fort Hood with his wife, Emma, and golden retriever Sadie, looking for some unvarnished feedback from the soldiers at his embattled Texas base. As Fort Hood's commander, White faces the immense task of rebuilding trust and turning around an installation that has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, and drew unwelcome national attention this year because of the disappearance and brutal murder of Spc. White agrees that he and other commanders bear some responsibility for the problems.

  • Judge Finds the Fatal Flaw in Trump Campaign’s Pennsylvania Case

    A    federal court has thrown out the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania, which challenged presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the commonwealth. In so doing, district judge Matthew Brann refused the campaign’s eleventh-hour attempt to file a new complaint that would have reinstated election fraud claims the Trump campaign had abandoned a few days earlier. (I outlined the lawsuit here, and explained the Trump campaign’s last-ditch effort to amend it here.)Judge Brann’s 37-page opinion sets forth a variety of reasons for dismissing the case. Most of them are directed toward the complaints of two individual plaintiffs — voters who claimed that their ballots had been improperly discounted. By contrast, the court found that the Trump campaign had no standing to sue, having posited no evidence that President Trump was harmed in any cognizable way by the manner in which the election was conducted in Pennsylvania.At bottom, though, the court found that the fatal flaw in the case is the one that we have repeatedly stressed: The mismatch between the harm alleged and the remedy sought.As the judge explained, even if one accepted the dubious premise that the two voters in question were improperly denied the right to vote while others similarly situated were not, the commensurate relief would be for their votes to be counted.That, however, was not the remedy they sought. Instead, supported by the Trump campaign, the two voters petitioned the court to stop Pennsylvania from certifying — on Monday as state law requires — the commonwealth’s election result, which had Biden winning by 83,000 votes. Brann countered:> Prohibiting certification of the election results would not reinstate the Individual Plaintiffs’ right to vote. It would simply deny more than 6.8 million [Pennsylvanians] their right to vote. “Standing is measured based on the theory of harm and the specific relief requested.” It is not “dispensed in gross: A plaintiff's remedy must be tailored to redress the plaintiff's particular injury.” Here, the answer to invalidated ballots is not to invalidate millions more. [Footnotes omitted.]As we detailed on Friday, the case was in a strange posture.In filing its original complaint on November 9, the Trump campaign claimed extensive vote fraud, relying mainly on the allegation that Republican poll-watchers had been denied a meaningful opportunity to observe the canvassing of ballots. But, as Brann notes (and we discussed here), on November 13, the federal appeals court for the Third Circuit (which has binding effect on Brann’s district court) issued its opinion in Bognet v. Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Though not directly connected to the campaign’s case, Bognet’s reasoning substantially undercut its claims.The campaign reacted by amending its complaint, reducing the case to the narrow claim that Trump voters’ equal-protection rights (and, derivatively, the campaign’s rights) had been violated by an allegedly skewed procedure: Mail-in voters in Biden-friendly counties had been permitted to cure defects in the ballots they’d submitted, while voters in Trump-friendly counties were not. Brann rejected this claim, accepting Pennsylvania’s argument that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had encouraged ballot curing all over the state. Thus the state government was not at fault if not all counties availed themselves of this opportunity.That is largely beside the point, though. Even if there had been a violation of the voters’ rights, the remedy would be to count their votes. Instead, as the court observed,> Plaintiffs seek to remedy the denial of their votes by invalidating the votes of millions of others. Rather than requesting that their votes be counted, they seek to discredit scores of other votes, but only for one race [i.e., the presidential race, not the other contests down-ballot]. This is simply not how the Constitution works. [Emphasis added.]Moreover:> Granting Paintiffs’ requested relief would necessarily require invalidating the ballots of every person who voted in Pennsylvania. Because this Court has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let along millions of citizens, it cannot grant Plaintiffs’ requested relief.Brann concluded that the Trump campaign had no standing to sue based, derivatively, on the harm alleged by the two voters, particularly after the Bognet ruling. He specifically rejected both of the campaign’s main equal-protection complaints: (1) that its poll-watchers were discriminatorily excluded from observing the canvass, and (2) that the opportunity for voters to cure defective ballots was deliberately done in counties the state knew to favor Biden.On the former, Brann held that this was not, as the Trump campaign maintained, an equal-protection issue. The campaign was not claiming that Trump observers were treated differently from Biden observers. On the latter, Brann concluded that the campaign was misinterpreting Bush v. Gore, and, in any event, was not claiming that Boockvar’s guidance on curing ballots differed from county to county.Most significantly, Brann denied the Trump campaign’s dilatory attempt to amend its complaint yet again late this past week, in order to reinstate claims from their original complaint, which they’d withdrawn last weekend. The court reasoned that this would “unduly delay resolution of the issues” in light of the fact that Monday, November 23, is the deadline for Pennsylvania counties to certify their election results to the state government — a necessary prelude to appointing the slate of electors who will cast the commonwealth’s Electoral College votes.In reaction to the ruling, the Trump campaign lawyers issued a statement asserting that, though they disagreed with the decision by “the Obama-appointed judge,” it was actually a boon to “our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court.”It is true that Brann was appointed by former President Barack Obama, but he is a Republican and Federalist Society member who was sponsored by the state’s Republican senator Pat Toomey — a common situation when a state’s two senators are from different parties, and an administration has to horse-trade on appointments.Trump lawyers added that the ruling denied them “the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing.” They described that as “censorship” of “50 witnesses” who would have testified that state election officials denied the “independent review” required by Pennsylvania law. This is an apparent reference to the campaign’s claim that its poll-watchers were not given a meaningful opportunity to observe the canvass, which the lawyers say, “resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally.” The campaign did not mention that it had dropped this charge from its original complaint. Nor did it allude to Brann’s conclusion that the allegation was not a cognizable equal-protection claim under federal law.The campaign says it will seek an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit — the tribunal that just decided the Bognet case, the precedent that appears to have induced the campaign to withdraw the claims it is now seeking to revive. In any event, it is anything but clear that the Supreme Court, which has thus far declined to act on Pennsylvania election-law claims relevant to the 2020 election, would agree to hear the campaign’s case — even assuming that the Third Circuit grants expedited appeal and, as even the campaign plainly expects, rules against the campaign.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • Afghanistan conference to set aid cuts, conditions amid war, pandemic

    Ministers from about 70 countries and officials of humanitarian organisations, at the virtual conference hosted in Geneva on Monday and Tuesday, are expected to pledge billions of dollars to safeguard development projects, with talks between the Afghan government and Taliban rebels stalled and President Trump sharply reducing U.S. forces in the country. Although the fragile economy depends heavily on foreign aid, Kabul will see cuts in donations, and donors will introduce stringent political and human rights conditions on the money, five participants told Reuters. Afghanistan's economy is set to contract by at least 5.5%this year because of COVID-19 impacts, stated the World Bank in a recent report.

  • Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

    Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.

  • Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair

    There are members of the Republican Party who are worried that Ronna McDaniel's desire to remain as the chair of the Republican National Committee could mean President Trump will retain control of the group and, therefore, the GOP even after he's out of the White House, The New York Times reports. McDaniel is a close ally of Trump, and wary Republicans suspect she could allow Trump to mobilize the party against incumbents he doesn't consider loyal enough.But McDaniel has reportedly attempted to assure the doubters that she'll remain independent of Trump and his family, four Republicans told the Times on condition of anonymity. Besides, if it's not her, the risk of an even more pro-Trump chair could emerge, she reportedly told one party leader, warning that her successor could be someone like Donald Trump, Jr. or his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.Aides to Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have said neither is interested in the job, but the possibility could be enough for McDaniel to reel in the support she needs, given the party is concerned it could continue to lose its grip on suburban voters. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling H.R. McMaster says Trump has 'doubled down' on Obama's mistakes in Afghanistan