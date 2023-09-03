Sweet reopening for Rams Dairy Bar

Sep. 3—WORTHINGTON — Rams Dairy Bar and Pizzaria is aiming to satisfy sweet teeth in the area.

Rams Dairy Bar and Pizzaria opened its doors to the public in Worthington in the second week of June. Now, the eatery is celebrating the opening of a dining area for customers to enjoy their treats and food — from soft-served to hand-dipped to handmade — inside.

Aside from the sweet treats, customers also have a choice of ordering burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, subs and salads. The tackle burger is a fan favorite.

Diane Barker, co-owner alongside her husband, Marty Barker, said, "It's just like opening all over again; of course when we opened the dining room we didn't have 30 cars in the parking lot waiting to be served like the day we opened, but it was different. ... Even today we have had people come in and say it's nice to sit down and watch TV."

James Cumpton, a resident of Worthington, said the business has become a staple in the community, especially for him and his wife.

"I came here to pick up my wife's food — she ordered a steak sandwich and chili fries," he said. "Everything I have seen from food to service has been great."

The community was thankful to see the business open, she said.

"Our biggest fear was failure; we didn't want to let anybody down," she said. The first week the business opened, a transformer blew causing the loss of multiple freezers and an ice cream machine.

"We lost three of our freezers and a soft-serve machine. It was a struggle," she said. "It was a challenge, but it did not stop us."

After two months of being open, it's a hometown favorite, she said.

"he spin on the carnival foods is what makes the business unique, according to Barker.

Barker said a fan favorite is what she called a banana dog. It is a deep-fried hot dog bun filled with a sliced banana, butter cream icing, Nutella, fresh-cut strawberries and topped with powdered sugar. She said, "If you like hot Krispy Kreme donuts, you will like this."

Another unique menu item is a banana split inside of a pineapple topped with chocolate-covered strawberries and pineapple. Barker said orange sherbet, strawberry cheesecake, blueberry cheesecake, Superman and cotton candy ice cream are all top sellers.

"We want this community to be happy; we want this place to be everything it has been in the past and even better," she said.

Barker said in the future she hopes to serve brisket, steak, pork roast, ribs, pulled pork and street corn with a smoker her husband bought. "He is the grill master," she said.

Rams Dairy Bar and Pizzaria is at 100 Scott Street in Worthington. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays, Barker said. The day will serve as a training day on CPR and first aid for people in the community.

