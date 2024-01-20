Sweet and spicy Korean fried chicken eatery comes to Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — With close ties to popular Asian-inspired restaurants like Steamy Piggy and formoosa, a new eatery in Point Loma is bringing Korean fried chicken to the table.

Say hello to bok bok dok.

While sitting alongside neon signs and beneath mood lighting, diners can experience the sweet, spicy and savory flavors of a dish that started as a “rare luxury in South Korean homes,” the restaurant’s founder — Frankin Chou — explained online.

(Credit: bok bok dok)

Korean fried chicken is now one of country’s most popular dishes worldwide.

“After countless hours of taste-testing and experimenting, our team is proud to offer our take on a South Korean classic,” the restaurant noted.

Chou, a Taiwanese-Bolivian who founded SDB Restaurant Group, opened this Point Loma eatery as a first outside of the Convoy District.

From wings to sandwiches, the options are many when it comes to deciding on which Korean fried chicken dish to savor at this new spot.

Chicken flavors include soy garlic, sweet and spicy, tamarind chili, honey mustard, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper and original fried.

(Credit: bok bok dok)

Prefer beef instead? No problem.

The menu at bok bok dok also has several Bulgogi dishes. The word translates to “fire meat” and generally refers to thin, marinated slices of beef.

There are also taco options, fried rice and even specialty fries to be enjoyed.

(Credit: bok bok dok)

If it’s anything like the other eateries in the restaurant group, some which Yelp has considered among the best in San Diego, bok bok dok is sure to impress the taste buds of diners in the region.

The Point Loma spot is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

