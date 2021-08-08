A Sweet Spot in Emerging Debt Has Goldman Warily Seeking Yield

(Bloomberg) -- The hunt for yield is back for investors in emerging markets, albeit with a cautious twist.

Quasi-sovereign bonds, notes from companies at least partially owned by a government, are in vogue for firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barings LLC that are seeking strong returns amid lots of economic uncertainty.

This debt, which includes some credit risk, pays more than sovereign notes and is often considered safer than pure corporate bonds. A Bloomberg Barclays gauge of emerging-market company and quasi-sovereign dollar debt returned 5.7% since the virus shuttered cities in early March 2020, compared with a 3.3% return from a comparable index tracking strictly government notes.

Investors are weighing concern about the delta variant’s impact on the world’s nascent growth recovery. Those worries have driven down yields, igniting interest in assets that can offer compelling returns alongside risk mitigation.

“Quasis are often a high-beta version of the sovereign,” said Sara Grut, a senior strategist at Goldman Sachs in London. “If you like sovereigns for the carry, it makes sense to look at some of the quasis.”

While the firm’s analysis shows the median quasi-sovereign bond spread with a yield pickup of 80 basis points, energy-linked notes from state-owned enterprises such as Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor could offer even more.

Mexico’s state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos also looks cheap and benefits from its backing by the administration, said Omotunde Lawal, the London-based head of emerging-market corporate debt at Barings. Dollar bonds due in 2050 from Pemex, as the driller is known, yield about 8.1% compared with the 4.1% yield of Mexican government bonds of the same duration, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“You get even more comfort from the fact that it’s government-owned and very strategic to the Mexican government,” Lawal said. “It’s really about looking at it as a spread over the sovereign.”

Political risk is heating up from Latin America -- where Peru elected a leftist leader -- to China, where recent crackdowns have hit borrowers including state-owned enterprises as policy makers double down on efforts to instill financial discipline and curb moral hazard in its credit markets.

Scrutiny of state-linked debt has intensified this year, with investors mulling a potential restructuring of bad-bank China Huarong Asset Management Co. That’s adding to concerns after a pick-up in defaults among state-owned enterprises late last year.

