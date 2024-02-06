‘Sweet start to 2024’: Publix has 8 new ice cream flavors in larger cartons. Here's the list

Winter is (hopefully) starting to come an end, which means Florida will soon return to its normal, scathing temperatures in no time.

And what better way to ease in the pre-summer season, better known to other states as spring, than to cool off with some frozen desserts?

Publix just announced the newest batch of limited-time ice cream flavors for the season, including the return of seven favorites and a brand new flavor.

What are the Publix ice cream flavors available for the new season?

Get your shopping carts and bags ready, look out for these eight ice cream flavors at Publix:

Bananas Foster : Banana flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum flavored swirl.

Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake : Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with Mackinac chocolatey graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolatey cups sprinkled throughout.

Irish Crème Salted Caramel : Irish crème-flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles.

New Orleans Caramel Praline : Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans.

Nuts About Pistachio : Pistachio ice cream loaded with pieces of real pistachios.

Peanut Butter Pie : Peanut butter cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces.

Strawberry Shortcake : Butter crème-flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry-flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake.

Vanilla Shortbread Cookie: Vanilla ice cream with ground vanilla beans, vanilla anglaise custard swirls and shortbread squares throughout.

When are the Publix ice cream flavors available in stores?

The new batch of limited-edition flavors are currently in stores.

To locate a Publix store near you, click here.

I want as much ice cream as possible. What size cartons are the new Publix ice cream flavors in?

Publix officials said there's one major change this year to their limited-edition ice creams — they will come in larger sizes!

The flavors are now only available in half-gallon sizes instead of their usual quart-size cartons.

How long are these limited-edition flavors in Publix?

Publix's ice cream flavors are seasonal. Officials wrote that shopper can look forward to each season’s newest batch of flavors and look out for the next round of limited-time flavors arriving in stores this summer.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Publix ice cream has 8 new limited-edition flavors for spring