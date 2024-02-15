‘Sweet surprise’: Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $129K sold in Allegheny County

Check your tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket in Allegheny County won a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise of $129,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing. It matched all five balls drawn: 1-17-23-24-25.

The ticket, worth $129,884, was sold at the GetGo at 10500 Perry Highway in Wexford. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 42,600 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, the lottery said.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local woman warns others about potentially fraudulent tax refund checks from U.S. Treasury ‘Not easy’: Samantha Kalkbrenner’s parents volunteer at fish fry in her memory 1 dead, multiple people hurt after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade VIDEO: Some Jefferson Township neighbors frustrated with noise from snow clearing business DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts