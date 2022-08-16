'Sweet and unexpected': New limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Grahams set to hit shelves

Dunkin' and Goldfish announced Wednesday they have teamed up to create a new fall snack: Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

The snack brand partnered with the PSL masters for the limited-edition crackers, slated to hit retailer shelves come Sept. 1.

The new "sweet and unexpected" fall-flavored bites combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the fall notes of pumpkin, doughnut glaze and warm spices including cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

"The new graham crackers can be enjoyed as a standalone snack or perfect pairing to a Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte," both brands announced Wednesday morning.

They will be sold at $3.38 for a 6.6. ounce bag.

"This fall only, #GoldfishRunsOnDunkin," Goldfish posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Want to snag the snack bags earlier? Starting Aug. 18, people can head to TikTok for an opportunity to purchase the grahams before the seasonal product is rolled out to stores.

