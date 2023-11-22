Sweet Valley woman pleads guilty to endangering son, husband in shooting

Nov. 22—WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Sweet Valley accused of firing two shots from a firearm during a domestic incident with her husband pled guilty to related offenses in Luzerne County Court.

Bridgett Nicole Brosius, 48, of Dodson Road, Ross Township, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny who investigated a report of shots fired in the driveway of her residence on Aug. 27.

Court records say Brosius claimed she asked her husband, Matthew Mikolaichik, about suspected drug use in the driveway. Mikolaichik left the residence in his truck with their 11-year-old son and when he returned home, Brosius yelled for her son to exit the truck and fired a round above the truck to get her son into the house, court records say.

Brosius told state police investigators she usually carries a firearm when she is outside as there are coyotes and bear in the vicinity.

Mikolaichik told state police investigators they were out riding dirt bikes and when he returned home, Brosius entered the house as he and the 11-year-old boy went to a carwash to wash his truck.

Mikolaichik claimed when he returned home, Brosius aimed a firearm at his head and began questioning where he went, court records say.

Court records say Mikolaichik reported he pushed Brosius' hand way when she fired a shot into the ground and another shot into the woods.

State police said they recovered a .380-caliber firearm and two shell casings at the scene.

Brosius pled guilty to misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Brosius, who remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts of felony aggravated assault against Brosius.