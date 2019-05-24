The sweet way Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana in her garden

By now, you've hopefully seen the sweet new pictures of the Cambridge family, shared by Kensington Palace on Monday, May 20th. In them, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, frolic through Kate's latest project, the "Back to Nature Garden," at the Chelsea Flower Show. However, there's one sweet detail you might have missed.

The Duchess of Cambridge worked with landscape architects to create the garden in order to demonstrate the benefits nature can provide for mental health.

“I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children," the royal said.

She continued, “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

The garden features a tree house, waterfall, rustic den, stepping stones, hollow logs for children to play in, a campfire for roasting marshmallows and bushes for picking fresh strawberries. It also has a rope swing, which Prince George was shown swinging on in a now viral video shared by Kensington Palace.

But one thing the duchess also included in her design was a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Just behind the rope swing she planted blue forget-me-nots, one of Diana's favorite flowers. The planting was definitely no coincidence, as it was reported that Kate looked to personal memories and her family for inspiration in her design.

Meghan Markle also used the blue flowers to honor Diana in an Instagram post for Mother's Day earlier this month. The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently on maternity leave, was not in attendance for the Chelsea Flower Show. However, the queen found a way to subtly honor her and Prince Harry during her private tour of the garden.