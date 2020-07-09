SweeTARTS® Celebrates Wonder Woman 1984 Partnership with Exclusive Candy Dispenser for Brand's Limited-Edition Golden Ropes

Fans can score an exclusive 'Golden Ropes Holder' created by the film's award-winning costume designer

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeTARTS®, the iconic candy brand that believes in being more than one thing, has joined forces with the Warner Bros. Pictures' new action adventure Wonder Woman 1984 to launch an exclusive collectors' item – the "Golden Ropes Holder." SweeTARTS' limited-edition Golden Ropes are a tropical-flavored licorice rope packed with a signature tart-flavored center and takes product partnerships to a new level by paying homage to Wonder Woman's iconic Lasso of Truth. Much like the superheroine herself, toggling between Diana Prince and her alter-ego, Wonder Woman, the new SweeTARTS Golden Ropes encourages snackers of the sweet and tart treat to always "Be Both."





SweeTARTS Golden Ropes Holder Inspired by the new Wonder Woman 1984 film. More

"This partnership is a great fit because SweeTARTS stands for being more than one thing: sweet and tart, long and short, soft and chewy. Wonder Woman embodies that same idea of duality with her strength and wisdom, power and justice, and courage and truth," said Ashley Incarnato, senior brand manager for SweeTARTS. "Our 'Golden Ropes Holder' is more than just one thing, too! It is a candy dispenser and a collectible for Wonder Woman fans. The 'Golden Ropes Holder' is the perfect vessel to hold your Golden Ropes while watching the all new Wonder Woman movie."

SweeTARTS created the "Golden Ropes Holder" in partnership with the film's award-winning costume designer, Lindy Hemming, to help fans showcase their passion for Wonder Woman and unleash their own inner superheroes. Fans can load their SweeTARTS Golden Ropes into the detachable candy dispenser, enabling them to wear their new favorite candy right at their hip, just like how Wonder Woman carries her golden Lasso of Truth. Inspired by the design of the Super Hero's iconic costume, the "Golden Ropes Holder" is crafted from vegan leather, designed in the signature 'W' pattern seen emblazoned on Wonder Woman's armor and can function as a belt bag or cross body satchel. Starting Monday, July 13th, lucky fans have the chance to win this special collector's item, not available for purchase, when they go to the @SweeTARTSCandy Instagram page and "lasso" (tag) a friend with the circle star emoji .

SweeTARTS' Golden Ropes debuted earlier this summer as an extension of the brand's most popular Ropes line. SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes are the brand's best-selling candy and continue to outpace the competition, growing five times faster than the category1, making new flavor options like the Golden Ropes attractive for both brand growth and consumer enjoyment.

The new limited-edition Golden Ropes are available at mass market, convenience and grocery stores nationwide and available in 3 sizes; 3.5oz. share pack; SRP $1.49 / 5 oz. peg bag; SRP $1.99 / 9 oz. LDB; SRP $2.99. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

To learn more about Wonder Woman 1984, visit www.wonderwomanfilm.com and follow @WonderWomanFilm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy, and several seasonal favorites. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.