‘Sweetest’ dog was saved from being put down. Now, she will need another home

The “sweetest” dog was saved from being put down — and now, she needs another chance.

Coraline’s new home didn’t work out, so she will go up for adoption again, according to Odin’s Orphans Rescue in North Carolina.

Coraline landed back at the animal rescue after her family recently moved. She kept getting into fights with another dog in the home, and the last one left her with “pretty bad” injuries, the Nash County-based organization said Feb. 13 in a Facebook post.

“The owner decided it was best that Coraline leave the house,” the rescue wrote. “She is healing right now, and soon, she will be ready for a new family!”

Coraline’s journey with the rescue started after her life got off to a rough start. About three years ago, she was a puppy with a “severely broken leg” that wouldn’t heal.

“Her owner was going to have her euthanized,” the rescue wrote. “We stepped in, and after consulting with ortho, it was decided that amputation was the best option.”

After the surgery in March 2021, Coraline was soon “up and running” and was adopted by a second family a few months later, the rescue told McClatchy News in an email.

But recently, Coraline started to struggle in her new home environment, possibly due to anxiety. On Feb. 9, Odin’s Orphans Rescue said it came to get Coraline after a fight with her canine housemate led to “punctures in her front legs and head.”

Coraline is described as a “laid back” 3-year-old plott hound mix who’s “a little confused” after leaving her family. The rescue said she has no history of issues with other dogs, so it’s not sure what led to the fights.

“She is and has always been the sweetest hound,” the animal organization told McClatchy News, adding that she will be up for adoption after she recovers from her injuries.

Odin’s Orphans Rescue is based in Spring Hope, a Nash County town roughly 40 miles northeast of Raleigh. More information about its adoption process can be found at odinsorphansrescue.org.

