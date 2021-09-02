Sweetgreen CEO links COVID to obesity in now-deleted LinkedIn rant

Colette Bennett
·3 min read

Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman deleted a LinkedIn post he made Tuesday after drawing fire on social media for insinuating that obesity plays a strong hand in the COVID epidemic.

“78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are Obese and Overweight people,” Neman wrote in the post, apparently referring to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on hospitalizations from March 2020-December 2020. “Is there an underlying problem that perhaps we have not given enough attention to? Is there another way to think about how we tackle ‘healthcare’ by addressing the root cause?” Neman goes on to detail how “we have been quick to put in place Mask and Vaccine mandates but have zero conversation around HEALTH MANDATES,” saying that we “focus on the root cause and use this pandemic as a catalyst for building a healthier future."

Screencap of Jonathan Neman&#39;s LinkedIn post
Screencap of Jonathan Neman's LinkedIn post

Neman goes on to suggest that the government tax processed food and refined sugar to “pay for the impact of the pandemic.”

Sweetgreen, a salad chain founded in 2007 that has 121 locations today, was valued at $1.8 billion after a funding round earlier in the year. Investors include tennis star Naomi Osaka, T.Rowe Price, Lone Pine Capital, and D1 Capital Partners.

While the CDC has confirmed that obesity can worsen the severity of COVID, Neman’s position of “no vaccine nor mask will save us” does him no favors –– especially since Sweetgreen filed for its IPO back in June of this year. His comments angered many people, especially those who were quick to point out that his stance would benefit his business. In an op-ed, New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait points out obesity poses a modest health risk compared to going unvaccinated.

“As an anti-COVID intervention, anti-obesity measures have absolutely no advantages over vaccination, unless you count the side benefit of driving a lot of business Neman’s way,” he writes.

In a piece titled “Vaccines and Masks Will Not Save Us, But Salads Might,” Vice writer Edward Ongweso Jr. also draws attention to the shortsightedness of Neman’s argument to tax processed foods.

“Meanwhile, Neman proposes financially punishing people who eat cheap but unhealthy fast food (rather than expensive but ‘healthy’ Sweetgreen),” he writes. “It’s notable that Neman doesn’t mention, say, the reluctance to fully fund a social safety net that includes food stamps or provide free nutritious meals for the millions who regularly go without, or are forced to eat cheaper, often less healthy options.”

People also called Neman out on Twitter. Amanda Mull, a writer for The Atlantic, was quick to point out that Neman’s take excluded problems with much deeper roots (and that his beliefs were convenient for a “Salad Millionaire”). Others pointed out that Neman’s ideas equated to hatred of poor and disabled people.

Newsweek reports that Neman acknowledged some of the backlash in the comments of the post before deleting it, saying he had no intention of offending, but believes "we have work to do to make healthy food more accessible and affordable."

Yahoo reached out to Sweetgreen and Neman for comment and did not receive a response before publication.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TLSA: Foralumab Now in CAR T

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TLSA | LSE:TILS READ THE FULL TLSA RESEARCH REPORT On September 2 nd , Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) (LSE:TILS) announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) for the exploration and development of foralumab as a lymphodepletion agent to complement Precision’s CAR T therapy portfolio. Since our last update, Tiziana

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Chip shortage forces General Motors to shut US plants

    The global chip shortage is forcing General Motors to stop production at most of its North American factories this month.

  • Chip shortage will last 'well into 2022' and the impact will go beyond cars: Bain Partner

    Bain & Company Partner and Head of America’s Technology Practice Anne Hoecker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the semiconductor shortage is impacting auto production.

  • El Salvador Is Trusting Its Guts On Bitcoin With $150 Million Allocated To A BTC Trust Fund

    The El Salvador government has allocated $150 million to a Bitcoin trust fund to help with the adoption of the cryptocurrency as a legal tender.

  • Majority of Salvadorans do not want bitcoin, poll shows

    Most Salvadorans disagree with the government's decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with many unaware of how to use the digital currency and distrustful of the project, a poll by the Central American University (UCA) showed on Thursday. At least 67.9% of 1,281 people surveyed said they disagree or strongly disagree with the use of bitcoin as a legal tender, said the poll by UCA, a Jesuit university based in El Salvador.

  • ‘A sad day for children’: Columbia mayor reacts to court ruling on school masks

    The state Supreme Court struck down a city of Columbia ordinance that required face masks in elementary and middle schools amid rising COVID-19 cases.

  • How and When Is Wealth Management Worth It?

    Wealth management services are some of the most high-level and comprehensive financial services that exist. While financial planning services can help with individual financial matters, and asset management services typically deal with investments, wealth management can encompass every part of … Continue reading → The post How and When Is Wealth Management Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virgin Galactic flights grounded over Branson spaceflight 'mishap'

    US authorities are investigating why Sir Richard Branson's recent space flight drifted off course.

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading higher by 3.7% at $48,800. Ethereum is trading higher by 7.5% at $3,700. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The compan

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Apple’s Bigger Watch Will Jam More Data Than Ever on Your Wrist

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s next-generation smartwatch will push the limits in a key area: the amount of information users can handle seeing at once. The company is increasing the screen size of its new models -- dubbed Series 7 -- and will roll out new watch faces that take advantage of the extra real estate, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple is expected to unveil the new lineup as soon as this month. The watches will be marketed as 41 millimeters and 45 millimeters, an increa

  • AbbVie Stock Dropped After FDA Warning. Analysts Say Selloff Is Overblown.

    The regulator said a class of drug known as JAK inhibitors increased the risk of cancer, serious heart-related events, and death.

  • Fed Chairman Powell’s renomination prospects

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down the Fed Chairman nominations.

  • Apple stock closes at record high following concessions to Netflix, Spotify, other app makers

    Apple Inc. shares closed at a record high Thursday after the most valuable U.S. company by market cap announced concessions for some large developers on its App Store regarding commissions, while those app makers' stocks also gained.

  • Delta variant: 'A lot of our school systems' are at risk of closing amid surges, doctor warns

    Children are accounting for a larger number of COVID-19 cases as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads rapidly. And as millions of students return to school nationwide, health officials are warning that infection numbers could get worse, potentially forcing schools to return to remote learning.

  • nCino CEO on the acceleration of digital transformation in banking

    Pierre Naudé, nCino CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s Q2 earnings, Wells Fargo joining their client base, cybersecurity, and how artificial intelligence will continue to drive growth.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Netflix Stock Pounces After Apple Does This; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones edged higher Thursday. Netflix stock pounced on a buy point after Apple changed some rules. Signet stock passed a buy point.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.