Sweetwater police arrest three on attempted capital murder charges

SWEETWATER - The Sweetwater Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting of a man in the head, according to a news release Tuesday.

Timothy Hernandez, Christopher Kirkland and Andres Diaz have been charged with attempted capital murder and tampering with evidence, the release said.

All were booked into the Nolan County Jail.

On July 15, Sweetwater police responded to an 11:20 p.m. call of a suspect shot in front of a residence on Hill Street. They did not locate an injured person.

The next day, at about 2 a.m., a woman entered the Sweetwater Police Department's lobby and said her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado, had been shot at a residence in the 100 block of Fisher Street.

Police who responded to the scene found blood on the street, porch and yard. Again, they were unable to locate a victim.

Later that morning, officers were dispatched to the Sweetwater hospital after a man was located sitting in front of a house near CR 216 in Nolan County.

The man, later identified as Coronado, had a gunshot wound to the head. He was transferred to an Abilene hospital.

Detectives returned to the scene and located a dried blood trail from the road through a ditch on the east side, leading to a barbed wire fence.

The trail continued into an open pasture, where detectives located a large pool of dried blood underthe brush. The officer's believe Hernandez was dumped in the brush, the release said.

Following several interviews, police state that a fight started between Coronado and Hernandez. Hernandez reportedly got a firearm during the altercation and shot Coronado in the head, police said.

Hernandez, Diaz and Kirkland allegedly loaded Coronado into the bed of a stolen pickup and drove to CR 216, where they reportedly dumped him in the brush, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects could be charged at a later time. Police did not release the condition of the victim.

