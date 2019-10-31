Is Swelect Energy Systems (NSE:SWELECTES) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Swelect Energy Systems Limited (NSE:SWELECTES) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Swelect Energy Systems Carry?

As you can see below, Swelect Energy Systems had ₹1.98b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹2.06b a year prior. However, it does have ₹1.27b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹702.2m.

A Look At Swelect Energy Systems's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Swelect Energy Systems had liabilities of ₹2.32b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹382.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.27b in cash and ₹457.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹972.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Swelect Energy Systems is worth ₹1.80b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Even though Swelect Energy Systems's debt is only 2.2, its interest cover is really very low at 0.78. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. Shareholders should be aware that Swelect Energy Systems's EBIT was down 50% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Swelect Energy Systems will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.