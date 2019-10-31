Is Swelect Energy Systems (NSE:SWELECTES) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Swelect Energy Systems Limited (NSE:SWELECTES) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Swelect Energy Systems Carry?
As you can see below, Swelect Energy Systems had ₹1.98b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹2.06b a year prior. However, it does have ₹1.27b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹702.2m.
A Look At Swelect Energy Systems's Liabilities
The latest balance sheet data shows that Swelect Energy Systems had liabilities of ₹2.32b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹382.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.27b in cash and ₹457.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹972.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.
This deficit isn't so bad because Swelect Energy Systems is worth ₹1.80b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Even though Swelect Energy Systems's debt is only 2.2, its interest cover is really very low at 0.78. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. Shareholders should be aware that Swelect Energy Systems's EBIT was down 50% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Swelect Energy Systems will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Swelect Energy Systems burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.
Our View
To be frank both Swelect Energy Systems's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least its net debt to EBITDA is not so bad. We're quite clear that we consider Swelect Energy Systems to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. Given the risks around Swelect Energy Systems's use of debt, the sensible thing to do is to check if insiders have been unloading the stock.
