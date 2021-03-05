Swelling after COVID-19 shots may cause cancer false alarms

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, a syringe filled with the a COVID-19 vaccine is seen alongside its batch number and a patient's vaccination card at a vaccination site in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. According to recommendations from an expert panel from three cancer centers in the U.S. published in the journal Radiology on Feb. 24, 2021, anyone getting a mammogram or other cancer check soon after a COVID-19 vaccine should alert doctors, to prevent false alarms from a side effect. Sometimes lymph nodes, especially in the armpit, swell after the vaccinations. It’s a normal reaction by the immune system but one that might be mistaken for cancer if it shows up on a mammogram or other scan. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LAURAN NEERGAARD
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Getting a mammogram or other cancer check soon after a COVID-19 vaccination? Be sure to tell the doctor about the shot to avoid false alarm over a temporary side effect.

That's the advice from cancer experts and radiologists. Sometimes lymph nodes, especially in the armpit, swell after the vaccinations. It's a normal reaction by the immune system but one that might be mistaken for cancer if it shows up on a mammogram or other scan.

“We need to get the word out,” said Dr. Melissa Chen, a radiologist at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston who recently had to reassure a frightened patient who sought cancer testing because of an enlarged lymph node.

An expert panel from three cancer centers -- MD Anderson, New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering and Boston's Dana-Farber -- published recommendations in the journal Radiology last week on how to handle scans complicated by the side effect.

The main message: “This should not prevent patients from getting the vaccine,” stressed Chen, one of the coauthors.

Lymph nodes are part of the immune system where infection-fighting white blood cells gather, spots usually too small to feel. But they can swell during illness and after other types of vaccines. And with the anticipated jump in COVID-19 vaccinations, doctors should “prepare to see large volumes” of imaging exams -- including chest CTs, PET scans and mammograms -- that show swollen lymph nodes, according to similar recommendations in the Journal of the American College of Radiology this week.

The nodes most commonly affected are in the armpit and near the collarbone, on the same side as the vaccination, Chen said.

The Food and Drug Administration lists the swelling along with other injection-related reactions commonly reported in studies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, although not for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It’s not clear how often it happens. The FDA found 16% of participants in the Moderna study reported some underarm swelling after their second dose. But if the lymph nodes are only slightly enlarged, they may show up on a medical scan without people noticing any bumps.

The consumer advice still is evolving. Where experts agree: If you’ve recently been vaccinated, tell the radiologist before any scan. That will help them evaluate if an enlarged lymph node is probably vaccine-related and can simply be monitored, or if it's worrisome enough for a biopsy or other test.

And try to schedule an upcoming screening or other cancer-related scan ahead of vaccination if it’s possible without losing your place in the vaccine line, the Radiology panel said.

People with active cancer that’s on one side of the body can choose vaccination on the opposite side to minimize confusion.

Don’t delay any urgent exams, radiologists stress. But there's some disagreement about non-urgent scans. The Radiology panel said to consider scheduling purely routine screenings six weeks after vaccination. In contrast, recommendations from Massachusetts General Hospital urge handling the side effect with good communication rather than delayed screening.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Coronavirus can't kill me now'; Africans cheer rollout of COVAX vaccinations

    Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda started inoculating frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable citizens against COVID-19 on Friday as Africa, the world's poorest continent and home to 1.3 billion people, stepped up its vaccination campaigns. While some wealthy Western nations have already inoculated millions of people, many African states have struggled to secure doses and have yet to administer a single shot. But the global vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the GAVI vaccine alliance and others, has begun to bear fruit in nations from Ghana to Rwanda.

  • Young People May Have More Side Effects From the COVID Vaccine - Doctors Explain Why

    Not everyone who gets vaccinated for COVID-19 has side effects. And, when people do have short-term side effects such as injection-site reactions, fatigue, fever, headache, and muscle aches and pain, they tend to happen more frequently after the second dose of the mRNA vaccines - from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna - currently approved for emergency use by the FDA as opposed to the first.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • COVID-19 vaccine changes: Why Canada went from 3 weeks to 4 months between doses

    Canada's health officials spoke about the recent change in guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the time between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and how that may contribute to vaccine hesitancy in Canada.

  • Japan supercomputer shows doubling masks offers little help preventing viral spread

    Japanese supercomputer simulations showed that wearing two masks gave limited benefit in blocking viral spread compared with one properly fitted mask. The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus. Researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the flow of virus particles from people wearing different types and combinations of masks, according to a study released on Thursday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal bullying allegations are made

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal allegations of bullying are made against them by Buckingham Palace, it is understood. The couple have not been contacted about the investigation into claims that their staff were bullied and left “broken”, “terrified” and “shaking” with fear. The unprecedented inquiry will be headed by a human resources manager from the Royal Household, who will invite Sussex employees past and present to be interviewed about their experiences in a bid to improve policies and ensure “lessons have been learned". A palace aide has indicated that the Duke and Duchess would not be involved, or even informed, about the process, which is carefully billed as an internal “review” for staff rather than a formal investigation. This is despite the fact that the allegations relate directly to the couple’s behaviour towards their staff, which prompted a formal complaint sent to human resources in October 2018 that was not pursued. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had not been informed of the investigation by Buckingham Palace and had no idea about its scope. Asked if they would want to be involved, or to have the right of reply, the source said: “If it was an investigation into them, of some description, there would have to be a formal process where we would have to be involved. “A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations. If this was a formal office setting, we would have already been fired or have already quit, depending on your point of view.”

  • Florida adds red tape for medically vulnerable while COVID vaccines go unused in Miami

    The doctor’s note policy hurts uninsured and low-income people.

  • Five Things I Am Already Worried About For Next School Year

    I think it’s safe to say that we all started this school year worried like we’ve never been worried before. From getting through Zoom meetings for work while our kids were simultaneously Zooming for school; to being wildly worried about whether the hybrid model would actually work for our kids and our family; and of []

  • Abbott: Texas mask mandate rollback ‘isn’t going to make that big of a change’

    The Republican governor also criticized President Joe Biden for accusing him of “neanderthal thinking.”

  • Popular Drug Does Not Alleviate Mild COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

    Ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasitic drug that has been touted as a potential COVID-19 treatment, does not speed recovery in people with mild cases of the disease, according to a randomized controlled trial published Thursday in the journal JAMA. Ivermectin is typically used to treat parasitic worms in both people and animals, but scientific evidence for its efficacy against the coronavirus is thin. Some studies have indicated that the drug can prevent several different viruses from replicating in cells. And last year, researchers in Australia found that high doses of ivermectin suppressed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in cell cultures. Such findings had spurred use of the drug against COVID-19, especially in Latin America. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Ivermectin is currently being used widely,” said Dr. Eduardo López-Medina, a doctor and researcher at the Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Cali, Colombia, who led the new trial. “In many countries in the Americas and other parts of the world, it’s part of the national guidelines of treating COVID.” But the drug has also proved divisive. While some scientists see potential, others suspect that effectively inhibiting the coronavirus may require extremely high, potentially unsafe doses. Health officials have also worried that people desperate for coronavirus treatments might take versions of the drug that have been formulated for pets. (It is commonly used to prevent heartworm in dogs.) “There’s been a lot of conflicting views on this, sometimes extreme conflicting views,” said Dr. Carlos Chaccour, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health who was not involved in the new study. “I think it has become another hydroxychloroquine.” But neither the proponents nor the critics have had much rigorous data to support their views. There are few well-controlled trials of the drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19, although more are expected in the coming months. And treatment guidelines from the National Institutes of Health note that there is not enough evidence “to recommend either for or against” using the drug in COVID-19 patients. In the new study, López-Medina and his colleagues randomly assigned more than 400 people who had recently developed mild COVID-19 symptoms to receive a five-day course of either ivermectin or a placebo. They found that COVID-19 symptoms lasted about 10 days, on average, among people who received the drug, compared with 12 days among those who received the placebo, a statistically insignificant difference. The new trial adds much-needed clinical data to the debate over using the drug to treat COVID-19, said Dr. Regina Rabinovich, a global health researcher at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study. But she noted that the trial was relatively small and did not answer the most pressing clinical question, whether ivermectin can prevent severe disease or death. “Duration of symptoms may not be the most important either clinical or public health parameter to look at,” she said. The researchers did find that seven patients in the placebo group deteriorated after enrolling in the trial, compared to four in the ivermectin group, but the numbers were too small to draw a meaningful conclusion. “There was a small signal there, and it would be interesting to see if that signal that we saw is real or not,” said López-Medina. “But that would have to be answered in a larger trial.” López-Medina also pointed out that the study population was relatively young and healthy, with an average age of 37 and few of the existing health conditions that can make COVID-19 more dangerous. Bigger trials, which are underway, could provide more definitive answers, said Rabinovich, who noted that she was “totally neutral” on ivermectin’s potential usefulness. “I just want data because there’s such chaos in the field.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Why 'vaccine passports' could be complicated to pull off in the US

    While international governments are rolling out credentialing systems designed for their citizens to prove they’ve been inoculated against COVID-19, the concept of a government-mandated “vaccine passport” could be a non-starter in the U.S., due to legal and, perhaps more so, pragmatic barriers.

  • Biden says world on cusp of some 'real breakthroughs' on cancer

    U.S. President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday to brainstorm ways to accelerate the fight against cancer, saying he believed the world was nearing some "real breakthroughs." Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, said the battle against cancer was deeply personal for him - and many Americans. He told reporters before the meeting that cancer or "the C word" remained the most frightening word in the English language.

  • Mom who saw daughter die in Calif. accident recounts tragic cross-border journey

    Verlyn Jesenia Cardona and her daughter, Yesenia Cardonia, 23, were riding in the Ford Expedition truck that crashed in Southern California, leaving 13 people dead and a dozen others injured.

  • Woman calls out 'toxic' mother-in-law's 'crazy' behavior: 'Crossing boundaries on purpose'

    When you find out you're expecting, it's up to you when to share that news with the rest of the world. Or at least, it should be.

  • My fiancé’s friend is threatening to boycott our wedding over the guest list

    "I understand not wanting to see your ex, but it really upsets me that he isn't willing to put his own feelings aside to celebrate our happiness." The post My fiancé’s friend is threatening to boycott our wedding over the guest list appeared first on In The Know.

  • Joe Biden campaigned as the mask candidate. Now he's facing the limits of the bully pulpit

    Joe Biden ran as the mask candidate. As president, his bully pulpit has limits that states are exploiting.

  • SC reports 1,079 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths Friday

    COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have declined significantly since mid-January, dropped Friday to 664, their lowest point in five months.

  • Spain revives tradition of making Seville orange marmalade for Queen Elizabeth

    Jars of marmalade made from the finest Seville oranges will be dispatched to Buckingham Palace in a modern take on a lost royal tradition dating back to when the granddaughter of Queen Victoria married into the Spanish House of Bourbon. A crate of bitter oranges from the gardens of Seville’s Royal Alcázar, Europe's oldest functioning royal residence, was typically sent to England every year since the British-born Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg married King Alfonso XIII of Spain in 1906. But the tradition was lost sometime in the 1970s or 1980s. Now staff at the Alcázar palace have now teamed up with the British embassy in Madrid, which is boiling down and jarring up a “blend of Spanish and British cultures” that will help to sweeten any bitter aftertaste from Brexit. While the first oranges in the early 20th century were made into marmalade on their arrival in the UK by Wilkin & Sons, this year the UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott is producing a batch himself before sending it on to Her Majesty back home. “We are delighted to be part once again of this tradition which represents such a delicious fusion of our two cultures. We are very grateful for the generosity of the Royal Alcázar and look forward to completing the process of creating and sharing a high-quality finished product, worthy of its royal ancestry,” said Ambassador Elliott. The lost tradition was recovered thanks to Isabel Rodríguez, who on becoming director of the Alcázar palace in 2019 was told about the crates of oranges previously sent to London and decided that the practice was worth reviving.

  • Meghan ignored advice and wore Prince Salman earrings three weeks after Jamal Khashoggi murder

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings given to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, against advice from palace aides, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, 39, had been given the Butani earrings as an official wedding present from the Saudi Royal Family. When she wore them to a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018, during a royal tour, the media were told that they were “borrowed” but unusually, declined to offer further information or guidance. The dinner took place three weeks after Mr Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Duchess’s lawyers insisted that at the time of the dinner, she was unaware of speculation that the crown prince was involved in the murder of the journalist. However, a royal source claimed that palace staff had advised the Duchess not to wear the jewellery. “Members of Royal Household staff sometimes advise people on their options,” one said. “But what they choose to do with that advice is a very different matter.”

  • Does restaurant dining lead to rises in COVID case and death rates? CDC finds out

    The report comes days after Texas and Mississippi lifted its mask mandates and limits on business capacity.