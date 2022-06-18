Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shareholders since they're up 57% over 1 year

The Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) share price has had a bad week, falling 16%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 56%.

In light of the stock dropping 16% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Patterson-UTI Energy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Patterson-UTI Energy grew its revenue by 77% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 56% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Patterson-UTI Energy. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Patterson-UTI Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Patterson-UTI Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 57% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Patterson-UTI Energy that you should be aware of before investing here.

