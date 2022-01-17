Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) shareholders since they're up 42% over 1 year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) share price is up 42% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 8.7% lower than it was three years ago.

Although Veris Residential has shed US$64m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Veris Residential isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Veris Residential actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 5.6%. The stock is up 42% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Veris Residential in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Veris Residential has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 42% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Veris Residential .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

