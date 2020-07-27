Sweltering heat builds across western Europe as wildfire rages in France

Heat that has been largely confined to extreme southern Europe so far this summer will be unleashed across western Europe by the end of this week.

A change in the weather pattern during the second half of the week will help to bring warm air from southern Europe into northern locations that have had temperatures at or even below normal so far this summer.

"An area of high pressure will build over western Europe on Wednesday then move into central Europe by the start of the weekend," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Temperatures will begin to creep higher across France on Wednesday, but they are expected to reaching sweltering levels during the second half of the week. Temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday will be replaced with highs in the middle 80s to lower 100s, mainly across southern locations, on Thursday.

Temperatures will climb even higher across France on Friday as warmer air continues to surge north. Afternoon temperatures in the 90s and lower 100s will be common across the country.

By Friday, the heat will try to sneak into western Germany as well as the United Kingdom.

"Afternoon highs can reach into the upper 70s and 80s around the core of the heat," Roys added. "London could even make a run at 90 F."

Normal high temperatures for the end of July across western Europe range from 71 F in London, United Kingdom, to 86 F in Madrid, Spain.

"As for Italy, there will be widespread 90s outside of the mountains, including many coastal locations. The interior valleys in central Italy will try to reach around 100 F late this week," Roys said.

Widespread highs in the 90s and lower 100s will also return to Spain and eastern Portugal this week.

While these are above-normal temperatures for the end of July, it is not out of the ordinary for the season so far. This time last week, thermometers across Spain had similar readings.

These temperatures carry the risk of causing heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Anyone spending extended periods of time outside should stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat in the shade or indoors. Any strenuous activity should try to be scheduled for early mornings or late evenings, out of the heat of the day.

Hot and dry conditions throughout much of this week will increase the risk for wildfires across western Europe.

The fire department in Le Tuzan, located in southwestern France, is urging residents to evacuate as a wildfire located to the north in Louchats threatens the town.

As of Monday evening, around 80 hectares (198 acres) have been burned so far, according to a local reporter.

By the beginning of the weekend, a cold front is forecast to sweep across northwestern Europe, bringing temperatures back to normal levels across the U.K.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue elsewhere in western Europe through at least the weekend.

