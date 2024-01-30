SWEPCO donates $25,000 to Runnin’ WJ Ranch in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Southwestern Electric Power Company announced their recent donation of $25,000 to Runnin’ WJ Ranch’s equine therapy program.

The ranch said SWEPCO’s donation will pay for at least eight students to have 28 weeks of equine therapy. Lisa Golding, whose son Jesse has cerebral palsy, said that the work Runnin’ WJ provides for those with special needs is amazing.

Photo courtesy of SWEPCO.

“These people here work really hard and they do everything they can to take such good care of these animals, and that costs money and it takes time and they are so committed to helping the children and adults with disabilities here. It’s just amazing,” said Golding.

At the ranch, a lesson costs $105 but they said they never turn away someone who needs their help and that is why they rely on donations like SWEPCO’s.

