Swerving driver hits pedestrian before speeding off from deadly scene, Kentucky cops say

A pedestrian on the shoulder of a roadway was struck and killed by a fleeing driver, Kentucky cops say.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, on Bardstown Road, a busy street in southeast Louisville, according to an arrest citation. The location of the crash is near a Kroger and Walmart.

The driver, 22-year-old Kobe Stanton, was seen by witnesses swerving into the right shoulder of the road in a Chevy Malibu and striking a pedestrian, the arrest citation states. Stanton then fled “at a high rate of speed,” according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

He was caught about two hours later a mile down the road, police said.

Stanton was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance at an accident resulting in death or physical serious injury. He also faces charges for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Stanton remains in jail and could not be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Louisville Metro Police said the victim died Friday, April 22, from his injuries. His identity has not been publicly disclosed.

Upgraded charges have not been announced for Stanton, who was arraigned April 22 for his initial charges.

