SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks public help in solving recent deaths, cash rewards raised

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is pumping up the rewards for two recent Fort Myers cases hoping they don't go cold.

Following two deadly incidents last week that took the lives of two community members, the city council voted to supplement the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of Danny Henry Hand.

Truttling's body was found inside a pickup Friday while Hand was identified as the victim in Saturday's fatal hit-and-run.

Victim identified: Fort Myers police ID fatal hit-and-run victim, renew call for information on car involved

Reward raised: Brutal 2015 murder of Lehigh Acres grandfather remains unsolved; Crime Stoppers up reward

Truttling, 33, who was a coach for 14U Fort Myers Firecats football, was gunned down last Friday morning inside his pickup on the side of Highlands Circle.

The following day, Hand, 61, was walking near Highland Avenue and Thomas Street when he was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

"In both of these cases, you have two families that have been just completely devastated by acts of violence," Trish Routte, coordinator for Crime Stoppers, told The News-Press. "We know there are people in the community that have information, and, for whatever reason, have made the decision to not come forward."

Routte says they understand that right after a violent crime, such as homicide, people sometimes are hesitant to come forward.

"We are also confident that there are people in the community that know exactly what happened, who was involved and they really need to come forward for the community," Routte said.

The City of Fort Myers voted at this week's Council meeting to increase the reward in each of these cases by $2,500 each, bringing the total rewards to $5,500.

"Whenever you've got a business or private donor, in this case the city of Fort Myers, that's willing to offer a little bit of an extra financial incentive, it's always a good thing," Routte said. "Money talks. There's no denying that."

Story continues

Routte added she hopes the additional money offered by the city will be an incentive on top of the reward Crime Stoppers is already allocating.

"If there's something a resident of our community can do, information that they have that can help bring both of those killers to justice ... We hope that they would do it," Routte said.

She says the incentive is to maintain a low crime level in the city.

"It's been a really good several months where there hasn't been a lot of violent crime," Routte said.

Routte said they don't want to see two losses of life in such a short period of time again.

"The sooner we find both the driver who hit Danny and the gunman who took Greg's life ... The sooner we find them, the safer our community is going to be," Routte said.

Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information about Truttling's murder or Hand's hit-and-run death call the agency at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters also can go online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What do you know? $5,500 in rewards offered in 2 Fort Myers deaths