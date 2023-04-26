SWFL seeks tips in recent Pine Manor homicide in exchange for $3,000

Authorities continue to search for answers a week after a man was fatally shot during the early morning hours in Pine Manor.

About 4:30 a.m. April 19, the sheriff's office was alerted of a body in the area of Fifth Avenue and Cypress Drive, in Pine Manor, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that day.

When authorities arrived, Marceno said, they found a man who died from a gunshot wound.

Marceno said the incident is isolated.

They urge anyone with information to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if their tip leads to an arrest.

